In October, I was honored to be invited to the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Dinner. First of all, I’d never been in a room with Barack Obama before. It was absolutely incredible. Michelle came out after he spoke, which was just so amazing amazing amazing.

It was truly great timing with the Congressional black dinner following my DC Salon grand opening party. In the spirit of the occasion, I bought a nice tux at Saks. Why not celebrate a little, right? Check it out in the photos, above. What do we think? Pictured with me on the left is the beautiful Sheryl Lee Ralph, Broadway actress extraordinaire. With me on the right is the gorgeous Shaun Robinson, Access Hollywood co-anchor.

At the dinner, I felt unbelievably lucky to be in the same room with such notable individuals as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Susan E. Rice; President of the

National Black Caucus of State Legislators Calvin Smyre; Danny Glover, Cicely Tyson and Sheryl Lee Ralph and Wyclef Jean. This year’s theme, “Reinvest. . .Rebuild. . .Renew” is inspiring and, I have to point out, not unlike Daily Makeover’s, which is Refresh, Reinvent, Repeat.

