The Closet Change-Over

One of my favorite parts about the change in the seasons?? THE CLOSET GAME!!!

What is the closet game you ask? It’s when you invite a few of your close friends over and you ask them if an item of clothing, a bag or a pair of shoes should continue to take up residence in your closet or head to the Good Will pile.

This past Sunday I engaged in the closet game with my sister, Shana, and my sister from another mister, LK.

I realized a few things while pulling out items from my closets:

1.) I went through a striped long-sleeved shirt phase

2.) I have no idea how to buy long-sleeve button down shirts

2a.) I would never wear a long-sleeve button down shirt, so why do I even buy them?

3.) I actually owned a pair of Chuck’s with red heart on them. NOT okay.

4.) The amount of jeans I own, considering that when I wear jeans I basically wear the same pair, is obscene.

5.) I own a lot of black

Sending clothes to the Good Will pile was easy. It was when we arrived at the purses and scarves that I became a bit territorial.

Here I am at the beginning of my purse clean out:

In between my Speedy bag and my red Goyard was my pink neck pillow I never use and a stylish hat I bought for St. Patrick's day last March. I learned the following things while cleaning out my chest of purses: 1.) Not everyone thinks the brown messenger bag I purchased in France is cool. But I love it. 2.) The amount of messenger bags I own is NOT OK. 3.) I went through a small bag phase. Which is comical because now I basically need a Samsonite to carry around all of my lip glosses. I ended up setting aside quite a few bags that I decided to bring to a local consignment shop near my apartment. More to come on that experience! Next up: Cleaning out my scarf drawer. Yes I have an entire dresser drawer dedicated to scarves. Before I tossed anything into the Good Will pile I had to try it on one last time, to say goodbye.