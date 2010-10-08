The Closet Change-Over

One of my favorite parts about the change in the seasons?? THE CLOSET GAME!!!
What is the closet game you ask? It’s when you invite a few of your close friends over and you ask them if an item of clothing, a bag or a pair of shoes should continue to take up residence in your closet or head to the Good Will pile.
This past Sunday I engaged in the closet game with my sister, Shana, and my sister from another mister, LK.
I realized a few things while pulling out items from my closets:
1.) I went through a striped long-sleeved shirt phase
2.) I have no idea how to buy long-sleeve button down shirts
2a.) I would never wear a long-sleeve button down shirt, so why do I even buy them?
3.) I actually owned a pair of Chuck’s with red heart on them. NOT okay.
4.) The amount of jeans I own, considering that when I wear jeans I basically wear the same pair, is obscene.
5.) I own a lot of black
Sending clothes to the Good Will pile was easy. It was when we arrived at the purses and scarves that I became a bit territorial.
Here I am at the beginning of my purse clean out:
I learned the following things while cleaning out my chest of purses:
1.) Not everyone thinks the brown messenger bag I purchased in France is cool. But I love it.
2.) The amount of messenger bags I own is NOT OK.
3.) I went through a small bag phase. Which is comical because now I basically need a Samsonite to carry around all of my lip glosses.
I ended up setting aside quite a few bags that I decided to bring to a local consignment shop near my apartment. More to come on that experience!
Next up: Cleaning out my scarf drawer. Yes I have an entire dresser drawer dedicated to scarves.
Before I tossed anything into the Good Will pile I had to try it on one last time, to say goodbye.
I’m sporting 12 scarves in that photo and one cashmere blanket that doubles as a scarf during bone-chilling winter days. All but the cashmere blanket/scarf and one spring H&M scarf were spared from the give away pile.
After all was said and done, I had a few extra feet of room in my closet and five huge trash bags full of stylish (albeit striped) duds that someone would be very lucky to receive.
Suzi’s trunk with the five trash bags crammed in!
What do you do to get ready for the change of the seasons?