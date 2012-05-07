The Cancer You Know Almost Nothing About

Photo: momentimages/ Getty Images

Today is Melanoma Monday, which means we’re putting beauty buzz aside for the moment and getting serious about our skin. Before summer arrives and many of us begin to sun bathe, the American Academy of Dermatology did some research and found out how much Americans really know about the fastest growing cancer.

The Best Reason to Avoid Tanning Beds, Ever.

Here’s what they said: an alarming one in five Americans will get skin cancer in their lifetime and only half of us know how to check for it. The worst part? Thirty percent of us don’t know that Melanoma it is totally treatable when caught early. “Unlike other types of cancer that can’t be seen by the naked eye, skin cancer shows obvious signs on the surface of the skin that can be easily detected by properly examining it,” said dermatologist and president of the Academy, Daniel M. Siegel, MD.

A lot of women have a “won’t-happen-to-me” attitude when it comes to skin cancer, I mean getting a tan just looks good, right?! But if we avoid cigarettes because we don’t want lung cancer, why aren’t we doing the same thing with sun bathing?

What You Really Need To Know About Sunscreen

The good news is you can stay clear of this unnecessary danger. The Academy has come up with a nifty body mole map that teaches you exactly how to keep an eye on your moles, and become more aware of growths on your skin. In the mean time, don’t forget to lather up on the SPF!