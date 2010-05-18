The Body Shop Shimmer Cubes

Just in time for spring are these limited edition sparkling eye powders from The Body Shop. Housed in a clear plastic palette containing four different shades including our personal favorite Emerald Sea, a gorgeous blue-green, this eyeshadow quartet is perfect for going from day to night. Infused with moisturizing marula oil, it helps protect the fragile skin around your eyes while still providing a pretty, shimmering effect.

Price: $22.00

Where To Buy: thebodyshop-usa.com