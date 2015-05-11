The Best Ways to Keep Your Headband on All Day

Headbands are probably the most practical hair accessories of them all—when they work, that is. We’ll be the first to sing their praises, it’s true. They’re ideal for when your bands are in that annoying, transitional stage where they’re not yet long enough to be considered layers but too long to softy graze your brows. Whether plastic, cloth, or even a decorative metal figure, these hairstyling finds are a workout’s BFF, whisking back any fly-aways from getting drenched in sweat. Gross? Yes, but we bring you the truth.

But even though headbands belong on your head (see Blair Waldorf for reference), they don’t always stay there. They’re the slip ‘n slide of hair accessories, falling back towards your ponytail or over your eyes with the simplest hair flip. However, there’s no need to swear them off forever—there are a few things you can do to keep your headband exactly where it belongs. Check out a few of them below.

Add in Texture

The easiest solution—if you’ve got styling products handy—is to add texture to your hair. As you might have imagined, adding in a texturizing product like dry shampoo, a sea salt spray, a texture powder or even the tiniest bit of a waxy pomade where the headband is meant to lie, will help keep your headband in place. This method is best if you’re wearing a stretchy and thick fabric headband that so easily slips off the crown of your head and somehow lands wrapped around the base of your ponytail.

Bobby Pins Work Wonders

Using bobby pins that are either a similar color to your hair, pin the headband in place right below your ear. Because the headband is now physically attached to your hair, it is less mobile and will be less likely to slingshot off—as they so often do when your jogging on the treadmill. You can cover that spot with your hair, so no one will ever know that you took the extra hair accessory precaution.

Tie It Up Top

This is the type for the girl who fancies a hair scarf she has to tie herself. Yes, you’ll have a mini bow but because you won’t be tying it at the nape of your neck—AKA the area that basically controls the movement of our head—it’ll be less likely to loosen up. You’ll obviously want to tie the two pieces of fabric in a knot before completing the bow. Don’t want to look like a little girl? Create a messy bun or tie it in tousled, undone waves.

Keep It Close to Your Hair Line

And that doesn’t mean you have to wear it around your forehead like a sweatband. Think about the area that the headband is wrapped around. Keep it close to your hairline so that it has essentially more of an obstacle to move through to pop off.

Hairspray

This goes back to texture. Stick to a non-flexible formula so that the hairspray leaves the tiniest sticky or tacky texture. Your headband will stick to that and therefore, your head.

Go for Grips!

Hair accessory brands actually made headbands that are made with tiny rubber grips on them that don’t pull your hair. These little rubber pieces provide grip to your hair. We love Goody StayPut Headbands for every workout occasion—specifically running or any activity where you’re jumping around.

Stop the Pain

One of the biggest reasons headbands come off? It’s voluntary. Sometimes the metal prongs of headbands end up really hurting the area around your ears. Some even complain that this pressure gives them headaches. Make the ends of metal headbands softer by wrapping and gluing tiny pieces of fabric around them. Try to do this with a fabric that has more of a grip like terry cloth or felt. Your hair will cover this area, so you won’t have to worry about it being totally visible and clashing with whatever outfit you have going on.