The Best Way To Get Clump-Free Lashes

A good mascara can do wonders for your face. Not only does it define your eyes, it also makes you look wide-awake on those days when the word “tired” is an understatement. But when certain formulas turn your lashes into spider legs, it’s certainly not doing you any favors. So how can you ensure your mascara goes on clump-free every single time? It’s easier than you think.

Most of the time, clumps result from applying way too much product at once. Luckily, this is an easy fix. Sure, you could simply just grab a tissue and wipe off the majority of the product from the wand, but think about how much you’re wasting by doing that. What you need to do is go get yourself a mascara fan brush. A what? You heard us. A mascara fan brush is exactly what it sounds like—a teeny tiny fan brush used to apply mascara. It’s an industry staple–most makeup artists prefer it over the traditional mascara wand because of its ability to get into all the hard-to-reach areas of clients’ lashes. The spaced out, flared bristles also provide for the most feathery, natural finish to your lashes that can be built up for more drama. And since you control the amount of product that gets loaded onto the brush, clumps are a thing of the past.

MORE: The New Way to Apply False Lashes

Here’s how to do it:

1. Grab your favorite mascara. With a mascara fan brush, like the MAC 205 Mascara Fan Brush, run it along the mascara wand gently in order to pick up product–make sure it’s not too much!

2. Holding the brush perpendicular to your lashes and starting at the roots, gently sweep the brush upwards and out. Use small short strokes in order to get the most natural effect. Maneuver the bristles in order to get into the inner and outer corners.

3. Add extra coats as desired. We suggest keeping the product mainly concentrated towards the base of your lashes.

4. With whatever is left on the brush, gently apply it on to your lower lashes in a downwards sweeping motion.

5. Be sure to clean your brush (we like using plain old baby shampoo) to ensure product doesn’t build up and your lashes look fabulous every time.

MORE: How to Grow Beautiful Long Lashes