The Best Vegan Beauty Products

If you’re vegan (or just looking to avoid animal or chemical products), you know how tough it can sometimes be to find products that suit your lifestyle. From clothes to restaurants, you’re constantly on the lookout for the best in the industry that are perfect for you…and that includes beauty products.
We hear you on this – and in an effort to make life easier, we’ve rounded up the best vegan-friendly beauty offerings from makeup, hair, skin and nails to help you look your best all year long. Ready to discover the best in vegan beauty chic? Read on.
Find out which beauty products will fit into your vegan lifestyle, or which products you use are actually vegan-friendly!
The quickest way to add an extra day (or three or four, we're not judging) to your blowout or style, this lifts dirt away from roots and refreshes your style with an entirely vegan-friendly formula.
L'Oreal Paris EverStyle Texture Series Energizing Dry Shampoo, $6.99, lorealparisusa.com
This new line of hair products from Austin, Texas, can stand up to the rigors of hair cleansing and styling without harming the environment and the body. We've tried and tested these vegan-friendly, sulfate-and-silicone free products with natural UV protection and, well, we're madly in love.
Verb Products, $12-$14, verbproducts.com
We love a vampy nail as much as the next girl, particularly when the polish lasts and lasts and is harmful-chemical free. This vegan-friendly polish line comes in creme/frost and glitter finishes, is chip-resistant and long-wearing. We're crazy for it.
THE NEW BLACK Rover Ombre Nail Polish 5-Piece Set, $22, nordstrom.com
This fast-asborbing lightweight formula goes to work on eradicating blackheads, irritation and clogged pores while it soothes and hydrates your skin. It contains skin-nourishing antioxidants, marine botanicals, minerals and vitamins to soothe irritation for a luminous, vegan-friendly complexion.
Dr Dennis Gross Trifix Oil-Free Hydrating Moisturizer, $35, nordstrom.com
A gentle fluid makeup that goes on smoothly without clogging
pores, this product lasts and lasts and gives a flawless finish with a
luminous glow. All that and it's vegan-friendly AND it helps block
harmful UVA/UVB rays.
Hourglass Veil Fluid Makeup Oil-Free SPF 15, $60, sephora.com
You know that sunscreen helps protect your skin, but this helpful mist with SPF 50 is boosted with Vitamin C to help improve the health of the skin it's working hard to defend against the sun's harmful rays. All while remaining vegan-friendly.
Supergoop Sunscreen Mist with Vitamin C SPF 50, $19.50, dermstore.com
A soothing, hydrating body lotion is key to the health of your skin, and this vegan-friendly, non-greasy formula goes to work quickly with a blend of aloe vera, green tea and chamomile to hydrate and soothe even the most dry, sensitive skin.
Alba Botanica Very Emollient Body Lotion, $3.29 - $54.49, albabotanica.com
This pore-perfecting primer gives you a beautiful basis for a great complexion and will help makeup stay put, all while minimizing pores and remaining vegan-friendly. As a matter of fact, if you're looking for vegan-friendly makeup, many products from this line are.
Urban Decay Pore Perfecting Complexion Primer, $31, urbandecay.com
Perfect for normal to oily skin, this certified-organic product nourishes and hydrates while it protects against the sun's harmful rays and environmental stressors. It's also biodegradable, which we love.
Kiss My Face Potent and Pure SPF 10 Facial Creme & Sunscreen, $20.99, drugstore.com
We can't get enough of this vegan-friendly, long-lasting lip product that delivers intense color that really stays put without turning tacky or gooey. This set of five with an accompanying brush is a lip color lover's must-have.
Obsessive Compulsive Pro's Picks Lip Tar Set V2.0, $49, sephora.com
We're huge fans of cleansing oils, and this gentle product is one of the best, lifting away dirt and impurities while it nourishes skin with Omega 3 and 6. It can take off the toughest waterproof makeup without stripping skin, leaving your face soft, supple and hydrated.
NUDE Skincare Perfect Cleansing Oil for Face and Eyes, $36, sephora.com