StyleCaster
Share

The Best Silicone- and Sulfate-Free Hair Products Around

What's hot
StyleCaster

The Best Silicone- and Sulfate-Free Hair Products Around

Kristin Booker
by
The Best Silicone- and Sulfate-Free Hair Products Around
11 Start slideshow

While we love a good lathering shampoo around here, we’re aware of the movement to steer clear of sulfates and silicones and turn toward sulfate-free, silicone-free shampoos and conditioners, particularly for those who have curly and natural hair. Or even those of us with keratin-treated hair. Well, color-treated hair, too. See what we mean? There’s a lot of you out there.

MORE: The Best Under-$20 Hair Masks

We’re here to help. From serums to conditioners to creams to mousse and back, consider this a harm-free hair zone, curly and natural girls.

MORE: 15 Celebrities Who Nailed Baby Bangs and Gave Us Major Hair Envy

Here are the best products that contain absolutely no silicones or sulfates.

A version of this article was originally published in July 2016.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 11
Briogeo Be Gentle, Be Kind Green Tea Clarifying Shampoo
Briogeo Be Gentle, Be Kind Green Tea Clarifying Shampoo

Briogeo Be Gentle, Be Kind Green Tea Clarifying Shampoo

If you don't want your hair to get weighed down, a clarifying shampoo is a must. Coconut-derived cleansers mean this clarifying shampoo cleans, but doesn't strip hair and lead to dryness.

$24 at Sephora

Bumble and Bumble Bb. Curl Conditioning Mousse
Bumble and Bumble Bb. Curl Conditioning Mousse

Bumble and Bumble Bb. Curl Conditioning Mousse

Give your gorgeous curls a soft, crunch-less bounce with this sulfate and silicone-free mousse. Bumble and Bumble also made this product UV protective.

$31 at Sephora

Osensia O So Playful Beach Spray
Osensia O So Playful Beach Spray

Osensia O So Playful Beach Spray

Get the beachy waves you've always longed for with a product nearly as pure as the ocean air itself. Osensia gives you grit and texture while avoiding sulfates and silicone.

$15 at Amazon

Honeybee Gardens Hair Spray
Honeybee Gardens Hair Spray

Honeybee Gardens Hair Spray

Nature lovers are going to adore this hair-spray, which keeps hair in place without sulfates, silicones and also manages to skip out on alcohol.

$11 at Amazon

Kiehl's Since 1851 Sunflower Color Preserving Shampoo
Kiehl's Since 1851 Sunflower Color Preserving Shampoo

Kiehl's Since 1851 Sunflower Color Preserving Shampoo

If you have color-treated hair, avoiding sulfates is key to preserving your investment. This amazing shampoo is packed with nutrient-rich sunflower oils, which plays well with powerful B vitamins and apricot to gently cleanses and provide natural UV protection to prevent fading. In short, salon hair outside the chair is yours.

$19 at Kiehl's

Living Proof No Frizz Discover Set
Living Proof No Frizz Discover Set

Living Proof No Frizz Discover Set

If you've yet to try this amazing frizz-preventing product line that is blissfully sulfate- and silicone-free, we highly recommend getting on board. Not only do the products in this starter kit (and all of the products in the line) leave your hair free of puffy disruption for up to 48 hours, but they also repel dirt, block humidity and give you protection without adding weight.

$35 at Amazon

Klorane Gentle Dry Shampoo with Oat Extract
Klorane Gentle Dry Shampoo with Oat Extract

Klorane Gentle Dry Shampoo with Oat Extract

Every once in a while, a girl just needs a little dry shampoo to lift and eradicate that whole greasy hair situation. This gentle formula helps add life back to your 'do with oat extract, and without any sulfate and silicone don'ts.

$20 at Amazon

Verb Hydrating Shampoo and Conditioner
Verb Hydrating Shampoo and Conditioner

Verb Hydrating Shampoo and Conditioner

This shampoo and conditioner duo is silicone-, sulfate-, gluten-free, and totally vegan-friendly, and infused with quinoa and keratin proteins to gently cleanse and condition hair while strengthening each strand.

$28 at Amazon

DevaCurl One Condition Original Daily Cream Conditioner
DevaCurl One Condition Original Daily Cream Conditioner

DevaCurl One Condition Original Daily Cream Conditioner

This amazing daily conditioner helps gently remove surface dirt while conditioning and hydrating, all without adding weight. Curls are soft and springy with just one use.

$30 at Amazon

Desert Essence Tea Tree Replenishing Shampoo
Desert Essence Tea Tree Replenishing Shampoo

Desert Essence Tea Tree Replenishing Shampoo

If you've got flakes outside of winter, fix that situation with this all-natural shampoo with tea tree oil, a natural cure for itchy, flaking scalp that will soothe and leave you flake-free in no time. Peppermint helps to clarify and yucca adds needed hydration.

$10 at Amazon

Phyto Phytolisse Express Smoothing Mask
Phyto Phytolisse Express Smoothing Mask

Phyto Phytolisse Express Smoothing Mask

We strongly believe in weekly repairing masks to give back what we take from our hair each week, and this sulfate and silicone-free formula uses pine pulp to prevent frizz and tame unruly dryness for up to 72 hours without weighing hair down. We're in love.

$45 at Amazon

Next slideshow starts in 10s

11 Healthier Alternatives to Your Favorite Winter Comfort Food

11 Healthier Alternatives to Your Favorite Winter Comfort Food
  • Briogeo Be Gentle, Be Kind Green Tea Clarifying Shampoo
  • Bumble and Bumble Bb. Curl Conditioning Mousse
  • Osensia O So Playful Beach Spray
  • Honeybee Gardens Hair Spray
  • Kiehl's Since 1851 Sunflower Color Preserving Shampoo
  • Living Proof No Frizz Discover Set
  • Klorane Gentle Dry Shampoo with Oat Extract
  • Verb Hydrating Shampoo and Conditioner
  • DevaCurl One Condition Original Daily Cream Conditioner
  • Desert Essence Tea Tree Replenishing Shampoo
  • Phyto Phytolisse Express Smoothing Mask
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share