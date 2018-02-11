The Best Silicone- and Sulfate-Free Hair Products Around

While we love a good lathering shampoo around here, we’re aware of the movement to steer clear of sulfates and silicones and turn toward sulfate-free, silicone-free shampoos and conditioners, particularly for those who have curly and natural hair. Or even those of us with keratin-treated hair. Well, color-treated hair, too. See what we mean? There’s a lot of you out there.

We’re here to help. From serums to conditioners to creams to mousse and back, consider this a harm-free hair zone, curly and natural girls.

Here are the best products that contain absolutely no silicones or sulfates.

A version of this article was originally published in July 2016.