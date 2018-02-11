The Best Silicone- and Sulfate-Free Hair Products Around

While we love a good lathering shampoo around here, we’re aware of the movement to steer clear of sulfates and silicones and turn toward sulfate-free, silicone-free shampoos and conditioners, particularly for those who have curly and natural hair. Or even those of us with keratin-treated hair. Well, color-treated hair, too. See what we mean? There’s a lot of you out there.
We’re here to help. From serums to conditioners to creams to mousse and back, consider this a harm-free hair zone, curly and natural girls.
Here are the best products that contain absolutely no silicones or sulfates.
A version of this article was originally published in July 2016.
Briogeo Be Gentle, Be Kind Green Tea Clarifying Shampoo
If you don't want your hair to get weighed down, a clarifying shampoo is a must. Coconut-derived cleansers mean this clarifying shampoo cleans, but doesn't strip hair and lead to dryness.
$24 at Sephora
Bumble and Bumble Bb. Curl Conditioning Mousse
Give your gorgeous curls a soft, crunch-less bounce with this sulfate and silicone-free mousse. Bumble and Bumble also made this product UV protective.
$31 at Sephora
Osensia O So Playful Beach Spray
Get the beachy waves you've always longed for with a product nearly as pure as the ocean air itself. Osensia gives you grit and texture while avoiding sulfates and silicone.
$15 at Amazon
Honeybee Gardens Hair Spray
Nature lovers are going to adore this hair-spray, which keeps hair in place without sulfates, silicones and also manages to skip out on alcohol.
$11 at Amazon
Kiehl's Since 1851 Sunflower Color Preserving Shampoo
If you have color-treated hair, avoiding sulfates is key to preserving your investment. This amazing shampoo is packed with nutrient-rich sunflower oils, which plays well with powerful B vitamins and apricot to gently cleanses and provide natural UV protection to prevent fading. In short, salon hair outside the chair is yours.
$19 at Kiehl's
Living Proof No Frizz Discover Set
If you've yet to try this amazing frizz-preventing product line that is blissfully sulfate- and silicone-free, we highly recommend getting on board. Not only do the products in this starter kit (and all of the products in the line) leave your hair free of puffy disruption for up to 48 hours, but they also repel dirt, block humidity and give you protection without adding weight.
$35 at Amazon
Klorane Gentle Dry Shampoo with Oat Extract
Every once in a while, a girl just needs a little dry shampoo to lift and eradicate that whole greasy hair situation. This gentle formula helps add life back to your 'do with oat extract, and without any sulfate and silicone don'ts.
$20 at Amazon
Verb Hydrating Shampoo and Conditioner
This shampoo and conditioner duo is silicone-, sulfate-, gluten-free, and totally vegan-friendly, and infused with quinoa and keratin proteins to gently cleanse and condition hair while strengthening each strand.
$28 at Amazon
DevaCurl One Condition Original Daily Cream Conditioner
This amazing daily conditioner helps gently remove surface dirt while conditioning and hydrating, all without adding weight. Curls are soft and springy with just one use.
$30 at Amazon
Desert Essence Tea Tree Replenishing Shampoo
If you've got flakes outside of winter, fix that situation with this all-natural shampoo with tea tree oil, a natural cure for itchy, flaking scalp that will soothe and leave you flake-free in no time. Peppermint helps to clarify and yucca adds needed hydration.
$10 at Amazon
Phyto Phytolisse Express Smoothing Mask
We strongly believe in weekly repairing masks to give back what we take from our hair each week, and this sulfate and silicone-free formula uses pine pulp to prevent frizz and tame unruly dryness for up to 72 hours without weighing hair down. We're in love.
$45 at Amazon