A touch of bronzer can warm up the face, create a summer glow and mimic the look of a not-so-healthy real tan. To find the best powder bronzers I played with many different ones on my fair skin to see what looked the most natural and blended in the best.

When it comes to powder bronzers, you definitely want to avoid those that contain too much sparkle and shimmer — too much sparkle can look metallic and harsh on the skin. The key to making your bronze believable is to take it easy so you look golden, not gilded. Opt for sheer powder bronzers that blend on and create subtle warmth.

For a look that’s a bit more subtle, I prefer strategically placing bronzer where it will enhance your face the most — the temples, along the sides of the face and just under the cheekbones. Sally Hansen Natural Beauty Inspired By Carmindy Sun Glow Powder Bronzer is the best for this because it has just the right amount of color and shimmer and comes with a brush that hits those areas perfectly. Since you’re being so subtle with your bronzer, you can definitely play up your eyes a little bit more.

If you want an all over the glow, apply bronzer after your foundation and powder. The best one for this look is the Benefit One Hot Minute, which is a light loose powder. Just lightly dust it all over the face with a big fluffy powder brush. Make sure you tap off any excess before applying to the face so you don’t go overboard. Pair this look with black mascara and a coral cheek and lip for a simple but chic summer look.

If it’s intensity that you want, go for the Bobbi Brown Shimmer Bricks. The shimmer factor is a bit more intense with this one so I would choose it for night time glam only. Just remember if your face is all bronzed up then your neck and shoulders should match, so dust a little on those areas to look even and sexy!