Spring’s Best New Makeup

Oh bliss… sweet spring is here and with it comes all the blooms and buds of color. Use the bright colored flora and fauna around you now as inspiration to play up eyes and lips this season and watch your look come alive.

Instead of trying to pick and choose through hoards of single products, try palettes that hold everything you need. I like the Bobbi Brown Color Strips with purple and quartz eyeshadows and soft pinks and light corals for the lips. I also love Tarte’s Spring Greening Reusable Straw Palette with fun bold shades like teal and purple for eyes and perfect petal colors for lips. Best of all, when you’re done with the straw bag you can use it as a clutch!

The quickest way to play with trends is to throw on a new lip shade. You will definitely want to think pink this year! The ultimate pink color that is universal and works on all women is my Natural Beauty Inspired By Carmindy Color Comfort Lip Color in Perfect Pink. For a bolder choice try the shade of Pink Blossom. The best spring natural lip gloss is the peachy pink hue from Bath And Body Works. It’s their Lip Gloss in P.S. I Love You Spring Fling. Who doesn’t want one of those? The best bold lip gloss this spring is MAC’s Liberty Of London Tinted Lip Glass in Perennial High Style, which is a bright and bold pink coral. So perk up with pink this season and enjoy that Spring Fling!

As an established makeup artist, many beauty brands send me samples of their latest products for consideration. I only write about the items that I truly love and I always abide by Daily Makeover’s Editorial Ethics Pledge in each of my Positively Beautiful posts.