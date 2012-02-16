The Best of New York Fashion Week Beauty

Another Fashion Week has taken over New York, and the forecast for makeup is sexy bold colored eye shadow and pencil-lined eyes. I love that eyes were more of the focus as opposed to lips as seen so much in past Fall shows.

At Jason Wu, we saw eyes painted in bright peacock hues that worked as an accessory when paired with his beautiful black and red designs. At Diane von Furstenberg, a simple wash of navy blue eye shadow was swept across the lids and paired with nude lips that polished off the look. Eyeliner was being used in new and interesting ways this fall show season.

Instead of the commonly seen liquid cat eyes, black eye liner pencils were being smudged inside the rims and along the lash line at Rag & Bone. This gives off an effortlessly chic rock-n-roll look that every woman can pull off. At Marc Jacobs, the clothes might have been totally outrageous but the makeup was fantastic as pencil was just smudged along the lower lash line for an extra sultry look. Derek Lam had fun with lightly smoky brown Bambi eyes with wispy and feathered lashes extending under the lower lash line. You can use a pencil to achieve this look which, makes it very 1960’s Twiggy but with a much softer edge.

At Alice + Olivia, black liner was traced hard edged around eyes which gave off a throw back look to Chrissie Hynde from The Pretenders. Try my Sally Hansen Natural Beauty Inspired By Carmindy Forever Stay Pencil in Deep Black for the smoothest smudge. Now get out that bold shadow or that favorite black eye pencil and start playing ladies!