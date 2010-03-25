What does Madonna, Oprah, Ellen DeGeneres, Merideth Viera, Kim Cattrall, Ellen Barkin, Katie Couric, Susan Sarandon and Michelle Pfeiffer all have in common? They are all truly beautiful and totally sexy women over the age of 50! What is their secret? Well my very beautiful and sexy friend Barbara Hannah Grufferman decided when she turned 50 she would research how her new reality was going to effect her hair, skin, health, finances, career and sexuality. Many women are so confused with all of the conflicting information out there, Barbara decided she would make it her mission to get the lowdown on it all and compile it into one fantastic book for all women to share.

After interviewing the top professionals in every type of industry she discovered the real secrets to celebrating your beauty at any age and living a fabulous life even if time is marching on. I’m really excited to be a part of her new book as she interviewed me on some of my favorite makeup and beauty tips for fabulous older women. I’m in great company with other experts such as Diane Von Furstenberg, Frederic Fekkai, Dr. Patricia Wexler, Jane Bryant Quinn and many many others. This book will lift your spirits and encourage you to face the future happy, confident and knowing you are more beautiful now then ever before.

The Best Of Everything After 50 hits bookshelves on March 31st, so run out to your local bookstore and grab a copy or visit www.barnesandnoble.com.