The Best Natural Beautifier

Sweet to eat and sweet to treat!

Is there anything sweeter than honey? Not only does it taste yummy, it also has fantastic beauty benefits, so we can enjoy eating it and using it on our skin and hair. In some cultures and ancient religions there is a superstition surrounding honey and many use it in rituals to attract money, love, admiration and attention.

My personal love of honey products started when I was on a girl’s trip to Tulum, Mexico and stumbled upon a local perfumery at the beach resort Coqui Coqui. The perfumery made this organic fragrance oil called Mielum that smelled like honey and was supposed to help attract men and money, according to local mythology. I bought 5 of them! I dab it on before big meetings or a special night out and love the light sweet fragrance it emanates.

The smell is so subtle and lovely that I began looking into other honey based products. It turns out honey is rich in nutrients, amino acids, enzymes and antioxidants. It makes a wonderful moisturizer and can be used as skin beautifying facial mask. Simply apply it to a moist face and then cover your skin with a warm washcloth and let it steam the honey into your pores. Then rinse off with cool water and check out how fab your skin looks!

Honey is so hydrating it can be found in hair products and makeup as well. I found an amazing shampoo by Terax called Miele, which is perfect for dry hair because it adds in tons of moisture. Burt’s Bees Honey Lip Balm is great for smooth, sweet-tasting lips and I love Korres Thyme Honey 24-Hour Moisturizing Cream because it’s fab for your face.

Get sweet on this sticky stuff and it will keep you looking good!