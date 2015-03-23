The Best Makeup Multi-taskers You’ll Find In A Stick

Scroll To See More Images

Beauty brands know that we’re all a bunch of busy on-the-go girls. They also know that we carry a lot of stuff on any given day. Whatever doesn’t fit in our bags probably won’t get used that often, so might as well pack as much use into one product as possible, right? The label multi-tasking may be thrown onto many a product, but what good are those multiple tasks if you can only use it practically in the AM when you’re getting ready? Therein lies the rub—packaging! Thank god for makeup sticks then. No sharpening, leaking, or applicators involved. You can either swipe on from the tube or spot-apply with your fingers (likely a bit of both). If you’re in a pinch and want something in your purse to be able to “put on your face” with as little products as possible, reach for one of these guys and you’ll be impressed with how all of a sudden you’ve adopted a minimalist lifestyle.

Eye creams are confusing enough without the notion that you need a different one for night and day, even though they technically do the same thing? It can be a paradigm of overwhelming options. Really, all we want is to look awake, not feel puffy or dry, and, you know, get on with our lives. This baby stick from Embryolisse (famed for their priming moisturizing) goes under your eyes for a cooling sensation that also moisturizes and promotes blood circulation with Aloe Vera, glycerin, and a Metabiotic-rich botanical complex including Polysaccharides & Vitamin PP. Just apply under and on top of your eyelids for the feeling like you dunked your face in a bucket of ice water.

A cult favorite, they don’t call it The Multiple for no reason. This makeup stick comes in a range of shimmery tones and now even matte ones, with the perfect velvety texture that gives your skin the best lit-from-within glow. Depending on which shade you like best, you can bronze, blush, highlight, contour, and shade with this baby. It’s great for eyes, cheeks, and lips.

These double-ended highlighter/contouring duos are a great way to subtly sculpt your face without going full-on Kardashian. The lighter end also works as a concealer for a brighter eyed look. Just swipe each color in the appropriate areas and then blend with your fingers. So easy, it’s a great intro into contouring.

The familiar balm formula generally looks like a wind-up tube, and the typical BB cream generally comes in squeeze tube. Physicians Formula combined those two notions to create this does-it-all moisturizing, concealing, priming, brightening, firming, line-filling, and long-wearing makeup stick.

Tarte’s Cheek Stains are such a beloved makeup item that they even got a packaging revamp. The old fat tubes generally expired before you could use all of the product AND they were rather chunky for purse-sizes. This slimmer tube nixes those issues but still has the same coveted formula. It may say Cheek Stain but these are totally lip friendly, giving you that same dewy rosy look.

Charlotte Tilbury, goddess of makeup, released these Beach Sticks this year as the perfect item to take to the beach or just to wear when you want to look like you’ve been to one. For cheeks and lips, the pop of color is also pulling its weight with Ceramidone, which acts as a poly-filler to plump and prime your skin so the pigment doesn’t sit in pores weird or highlight any blemishes. It’s a hydrating wash of color.

