The Best Makeup Brushes For Any Use

A work of art is only as good as the tools used to create it—probably doesn’t apply to a Rembrandt, but when it comes to your makeup, the tools you use matter. Brushes don’t have to be expensive to be high quality, though sometimes the expensive ones do perform better, depending on what you’re using them for. Typically a good brush will be able to grasp and pick up product well and transfer it to your face without too much fall-out or streaky marks. Whether real or synthetic, as long as their hairs can perform, there’s no creed that says animal vs. non-animal hair brushes are better. As a general rule of thumb, makeup brands make tools to be used with their makeup, so chances are if you’re shopping for a brand’s certain kind of eyeshadow, the best brush for it may very well be offered by the same line. That said, not all brushes are created equal, so some may make certain ones better than others and some may be just good enough for your needs. Here’s some of our go-to makeup brushes for nearly any need.

More from Beauty High:

10 Makeup Brushes You Can Find In An Art Store

10 Need to Know Facts About Makeup Brushes

How to Really Clean Your Makeup Brushes