The Best Lip Shades For Your Hair Color

Searching for the perfect gloss or lipstick shade? In my Carmindy app for the iPhone and iPad, I make it easy for women to choose the best universal lip shades for their hair color. Don’t have an i-product of your own? Here’s my quick list of gloss and lipstick shades that will always work with your unique hue.

Brown Hair

Brunettes look super sexy (but natural!) when they swipe on Smashbox Lip Enhancing Gloss in Radiant ($18, sephora.com). For a special occasion, try a red like CoverGirl Lip Perfection Lipstick in Hot 305 ($6, target.com).

Blonde Hair

For blondes, always go for shades of pink on the lips. The best universal lip gloss for flaxen-haired maidens is Sally Hansen Natural Beauty Inspired By Carmindy Forever Stay Moisture Gloss in Playful Pink ($9.95, drugstore.com). It looks incredible against light hair, no matter how fair or deep your skin tone is. A bright and super bold lipstick for all blondes is Nars Semi Matte Lipstick in Schiap ($24, narscosmetics.com). This gorgeous statement color is not for the faint of heart — so rock it at night just to be safe.

Red Hair

If you’re a redhead, the best gloss hue for you is Milani 3D Glitzy Glamour Gloss in Stylish ($6.99, drugstore.com). For a fun evening out, sweep on a deeper color like Clinique High Impact Lip Color in Go Fig ($15, sephora.com), which looks luxurious on auburn-haired ladies.

Black Hair



Raven-haired lovelies can apply a gloss like Nars Lip Gloss in Super Orgasm ($24, narscosmetics.com), a peachy pink. Or try a more opaque lipstick like L’Oréal Paris Infallible Le Rouge Lipcolor in Unending Kiss ($9.99, lorealparisusa.com).

Gray Hair

Gray haired women always look amazing in rose and mauve tones, so try sweeping on Sally Hansen Natural Beauty Inspired By Carmindy Forever Stay Moisture Gloss in Blossom ($9.95 at drugstore.com) or a lipstick like L’Oréal Paris Colour Riche Lipstick in Saucy Mauve ($8.95 at lorealparisusa.com).

What are your go-to lip color shades?