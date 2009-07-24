The Best Lip Balms

During those really hot and sticky summer days the last thing you want on your lips is a heavy coating of makeup. Lipstick can seem thick and heavy, glosses are sticky and tints make your mouth so dry.

That’s why in the summertime I always carry around a good lip balm in my bag — it makes sure my lips stay hydrated and feel soft, supple and totally comfortable, no matter how hot it is outside.

My new favorite lip balm is Nude Lips by Nude Skincare. This silky organic balm contains cupuacu and Tahitian vanilla monoi that melts into your lips when you rub them together. Shea butter, vitamin E and coconut oil keep your lip healthy and satiny smooth while giving them a pretty shine. I apply it at bedtime as well to replenish lost moisture overnight due to air conditioning.

If you’re looking for a balm that contains sunscreen try Fresh Sugar Lip Treatment with SPF 15 — it’s packed with 15 restorative oils that keeps your lips smooth and protected. I always have one of these rattling around in my beach bag.

If you demand total protection and want a full block balm try Banana Boat Sport Sunscreen Lip Balm with SPF 50. It’s as serious as it gets. No UV rays will get near your pucker!

If a hint of tint is what you desire try a tinted balm for a little touch of soft color. Burt’s Bees Lip Shimmer has 13 pretty shades to choose from and is 100% natural so you can feel good wearing it while you look good!