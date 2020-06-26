The Best Individual Lashes for Casual or Glam Looks

Whether you want your lashes to look wispy, fluffy, or ultra-long, false lashes are usually the way to go. And the best individual lashes allow you to customize to create your own unique look for every day or a special occasion. Yes, they take a little bit of practice but once you have them down, you won’t know how you lived without them. Grab your tweezers and some lash glue and you’re already on your way.

Once you get them down, you’ll find that individual lashes feel more comfortable and look a lot more real than strip lashes. That’s often because you can play around with the placement and the size of your lashes. That makes it look like they just grew out of your eyes that long.

All of these lashes feel natural (even the longest ones) and are cruelty-free and vegan. Plus, it doesn’t matter your budget because these falsies start at less than $3. Choose Adell and Kiss lashes for short, everyday varieties, Sephora Collection and M.A.C. for a mix of lengths for a customized look. Or go all out with Lashify’s starter kit that includes all the bonders, tools and lashes you need.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Ardell Duralash Naturals Individual Lashes

These short black lashes are perfect for a little something extra every day.

Kiss Lash Couture Faux Lash Extensions, Venus

These cruelty-free clusters come in both short and medium lengths so you can customize your own look.

Lashify Control Kit

This genius starter kit gets you the ultra-helpful precision wand, two Gossamer lash sets in 12mm and 14mm, a dual-sided lash bond and mascara, as well as a waterproof lash extender. Plus, once you’re signed up, you can grab discounts on even more Gossamer lashes in various sizes from natural to bold.

Sephora Collection Luxe False Lash

These natural-looking lashes add fullness for every day.

M.A.C. 30 Lash

This kit includes three sizes so you can mix and max with ease.

Tarteist Pro Cruelty-Free Individual Lashes

These lightweight, medium-length lashes are both vegan and cruelty-free.