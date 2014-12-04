The Best Hair Trends of 2014

From shocking yet soft pastel colors to the revival of the simple low ponytail, 2014 was a landmark year when it comes to hair trends. The theme of the year was most definitely contrast, as achievable, natural hair (see tousled, lived-in waves) as well as intense braiding techniques popped up on the runways and in the real world everywhere.
As 2014 comes to a close, we’re looking back and ranking the 10 best trends that we’ll happily bring along into the new year. Because 2015 should have as many great hair days as possible, right?
More From Beauty High:
The 10 Best Workouts You Can Do at Home
50 Under $50: Gifts For Anyone on Your List
The Beauty Products We Need This Month
Lived-in, tousled waves ran the runways this year, giving you another excuse to give your locks a break from intense heat styling while embracing your natural texture.
Photo:
ARMANDO GRILLO / Imaxtree
The classic ballerina bun was updated in 2014 with plenty of proportion, playful braids, and elegant twists. Not only does this style make for an easy on-the-go look, it's appropriate for just about any occasion.
Photo:
MATTEO VOLTA / Imaxtree
Pastel shades of pink, lavender, and blue were all huge and slightly shocking hair trends that continued into this year, whether permanently dyed or incorporated in streaks with temporary hair chalk. The look popped up all over the runways and the streets and is an unexpected way to add a feminine touch to your overall look.
Photo:
ANDREA ADRIANI / Imaxtree
Chic, simple, and achievable in less than five minutes, the appeal of the low ponytail can easily be understood. This year, the look revolved around a sleek, flyaway-free middle part and lots of texture in the hair pulled back.
Photo:
ANDREA ADRIANI / Imaxtree
Side-parts went to extreme lengths this year, adding a touch of drama to super straight and long styles.
Photo:
Andrea Adriani/IMAXTREE.COM
You can thank Karlie Kloss for making the lob one of the most-loved hairstyles of this past year. Pairing well with many hair textures, with or without bangs, it's versatility made it a timeless trend.
Photo:
ARMANDO GRILLO / Imaxtree
Fishtails, three-strand, French braids, and more were a heavy focus during Spring/Summer 2014 fashion week and continued through Fall 2014. And since the half-up style has finally made a modern comeback, braids were used to add texture and contrast to a simple look. The biggest plus to the braid boom? The fact that these 'dos are best constructed on second-day hair, and when taken out, create a wavy style that no curling iron can mimic.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Bangs aren't as limiting as you might think, and we saw models on the runway, as well as various celebrities, taking the plunge with fringe this year. Longer, blunt styles can also be brushed to the side for a wispy look or pinned back.
Photo:
AntonelloTrio/IMAXTREE.com
Summer hair was a piece of cake this year, as wet looking 'dos dominated on and off the beach. How to get the look? Part your hair in the center and flatten the hair on the top of your head with a light-hold gel that dries with a glossy finish.
Photo:
Matteo Volta/IMAXTREE.COM
Before the lob, there was the bob—and the blunt look is still one of the year's best trends. Celebrities like Emma Stone updated the look with piece-y, edgy ends and short, wispy bangs that style well with straight or curly hair.
Photo:
Davide Gallizio / Imaxtree