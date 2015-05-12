23 Free Workout Plans That Will Totally Transform Your Body

There’s only so many times you can do the same workout before it gets boring and you eventually, inevitably, give up on it entirely. Been there, done that–we get it. Not only does your motivation dwindle when exercise is boring, but repeating the same workout plan over and over can actually be ineffective, and cause your fitness to plateau.

Instead of falling into this fitness trap, add some interest to your exercise routine with these 23 (free!) workout plans that you can follow online. Ahead, we’ve ticked off everything from yoga sequences to treadmill intervals, circuits, bodyweight training, and more! Get moving, girl.

1. Base Body Babes workout

Perform each exercise back to back, then rest for 120 seconds at the end, and repeat the circuit again 4-6 times: Complete 12 x walking lunges (each way), 12 x incline dumbbell bench press, 12 x glute bridges, 12 x dumbbell bent over rows, 1 x sled push.

2. Lunge and plank

Start by kneeling, then step your left leg forward into a kneeling lunge and place both hands on the floor to the right of left foot. Then, lift your left leg out to back left corner of the mat, straightening the right leg so right toes are on the floor, and press into a plank. Return to the first position and repeat 30 times. Need to see a video on how is done? Right this way.

3. Dumbell drills

Arm curl: Use 5 to 8 pound dumbbells to complete 10 reps of bicep curls, hammer curls, alternatie bicep curls lifting one arm at a time, alternate hammer curls, side curls, and alternate side curls.

Shoulder shaper: Use 3 to 8 pound dumbbells and raise arms with elbow bent, slowly lift and lower weights one inch, and complete 10 times. Then repeat 20 times, but lift quickly and lower quickly. Finally, quickly lift alternating arms, and do 10 reps each arm.

Tricep toner: Use 3-to-five pound dumbbells and do 10 reps of each exercise. Start in a lunge with the left arm bent and straighten and bend the elbow. Next, start with your arm straight, palm in, and lift and lower your arm one inch. Squeeze straight arm in toward body, then out. With palm up, lift and lower arm. Squeeze arm in toward body, palm up. After last rep, hold for 5 seconds. Repeat with your other arm arm. Step this way for a handy diagram.

4. Butt workout

Complete 50 squats, 30 hip thrusts, 40 leg lifts, 25 clams, 40 lunches, 30 donkey kicks, 1 x 50 second wall sit.

5. Quick cardio/strength workout

Cardio: Run up and then walk down the stairs 20 times, run sprints in the park, or do 20 minutes of cardio at the gym.

Down only push-up: From a plank position, spend 10 seconds slowly lowering yourself into a push-up, while keeping your entire body in a straight line. Hold for a second and relax onto the floor.

Down only pull-up: Hold on to an overhead bar (at a playground or gym, or install your own; see above right) with palms facing away. Jump up so chin is above bar, elbows bent at sides. Slowly straighten arms until fully extended (10 seconds). Don’t let feet touch the floor. Hop down.

6. Interval outdoor workout

Try interval training outdoors by running or jogging one block as fast as you can, then slow down for a recovery walk for the next block, and continue.

7. 20 minute cardio workout

Push-up: Begin with your wrists on the floor below your shoulders, knees on the floor, and abs engaged. Then bend your elbows 90 degrees, bringing chest just above the floor; keep hips lifted, shoulders down and head in line with spine. Push back up to start and repeat 15-20 times, and do a full push-up if this feels too easy.

Standing row: Stand with your feet about hip-width apart and knees slightly bent. While holding dumbbells, extend your arms with your palms facing inwards towards each other. Lean forward from your hips about 45 degrees and bend elbows 90 degrees and pull them up toward ceiling, keeping arms close to sides. Repeat this 15 to 20 reps.

Overhead press with dumbells: Stand with elbows bent 90 degrees at shoulder level, holding weights, palms facing forward. Slowly extend arms and press weights together overhead; lower to starting position and repeat. Do 15 to 20 reps.

8. Full body morning workout

5 push-ups, 10 crunches, 10 mountain climbers, 20 squats, 20 lunges, 30 calf raises.

9. At home fitness routine.

Complete the following circuit three to five times: 30 jumping jacks, 5 push-ups, 25 high knees, 7 burpees, 10 crunches, 5 push-ups, 7 squats, 30 jumping jacks, 1x 1 minute wall sit, 5 push-ups, 25 high knees. Repeat this 3-5 times.

10. Work every muscle 20 day bodyweight plan

11. Fashionablefit workout

Try and finish the entire circuit without breaks, and the take a 90 to 120 second break after the circuit and repeat five times: Goblet squat 15 reps x 5 set, lat pull down 15 reps x 5 sets, Bulgarian lunge, 15 reps x 5 sets, bent over dumbbell row 15 reps x 5 sets, kettlebell swings 15 reps x 5 sets.

12. Total body blast do anywhere workout

Complete the following workout: 20 squat and kickback, 20 alternating jumping lunges, 10 push-ups, 20 toe-jump to star jumps, 10 triangle tricep push-ups, 20 crab toe touch, and 5 burpees. Step this way for a handy diagram for all of these exercises.

13. Jump-rope workout

Skipping can be one of the most effective way to burn calories–in fact, a 140 pound woman can burn 318 calories in just 30 minutes by following a brisk jump-rope workout plan.

14. 10 week workout plan

Complete 10 side lunges to curtsy squats on each side, 12 woodchops each side, and 12 single leg touches–you guessed it, each side. Step this way for a diagram if you’re not sure how to perform those exercises–they’re surprisingly simple.

15. Kettlebell full body workout

Complete the following workout four times: 1 deadlift into upright row x 20 reps, 2 squat into alternating single arm swing x 20 reps, 3 squat single arm press x 20 (10 reps on each arm), 4 glute bridge x 30 reps, 5 alternating curtsy lunges x 20 reps, 6 plank hold s 2 minutes. Watch the workout video above to find out how to perform each exercise.

16. Side sitting plank lift

Start by sitting on a mat on your left hip with your right leg extended out straight to the side, left hand on the floor, and right hand in the air. Then, lift your hips high into a side plank, keeping your right foot on the floor, your left leg pent, and your left foot flexed behind you. Lower your hips back to the floor and repeat this 30 times. Watch this video to perfect your technique.

17. 45 minute elliptical workout

Follow this 45 minute interval elliptical workout to burn some serious calories at the gym.

18. Quick and intense yoga course

Progress through this 12-pose sequence on the right side, and then do the same thing on the left: Downward facing dog, warrior one, rotated side angle prayer, reverse warrior, half moon, bound extended side angle, wide-legged forward bend c, open lizard, pigeon, seated spinal twist, half wheel, and finish with savasana. If you’re not an expert yogi, you might need to check out the detailed description of how to perform each position.

19. 5 minute calorie-burning workout

Watch this video to perform a workout consisting of split jacks, reverse lunge with knee drive, plank pop-up, hand taps, and skater hops.

20. Dynamic Body Weight Blitz Workout

This workout begins with a warmup, and then moves through the workout phase. Begin with a butt bridge, then boat pose, swimming pose, high plank-low plank, and knee drive. Head this way for a full breakdown of this equipment-free workout.

21. Get back on track treadmill workout

Interval exercise is one of the best ways to burn fat, so follow this workout next time you’re on a treadmill. Start by walking for 5 minutes to warm up, then walk for one minute somewhere between 4 and 7 mph, then 3 minutes at 3 to 3.5 mph with 5% incline,, 1 minute at 4 to 7 mph with 5% incline, 3 minute at 3 to 3.5 mph with 8% incline, 1 minute at 4 to 7 mph with 8% incline, and finish with a 5 minute cool down at 3 to 3.5 mph at a 1% incline.

22. 10 minute butt lift workout

Do Roman chair extensions for two minutes, bench step-ups for one minute on each leg, one minute of single leg squats on each leg, and one minute per leg of single leg bridges.

23. AMRAP workout (as many rounds as possible)

Complete as many rounds of possible of 10 burpees, 20 push-ups, 30 sit-ups, 40 squats, and one 50 second plank. Yep, you’re going to be exhausted at the end of this one.