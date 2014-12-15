The Best Foundations for Dry Skin

If you’ve been cursed with a dry spell when it comes to your face, you know all about how foundation can actually make the situation worse instead of better. Between your cover-up clinging to dry patches and accentuating cracked skin, applying makeup goes from being your niche to becoming your worst nightmare.
While it’s true that a lot of foundations aren’t suitable when you’re struggling with scaly skin, the good news is that we’ve actually found a handful that are. And, although powder products surely won’t be the protagonist which saves the day, above, we’re filling you in on the luminous liquid and glowing gel foundations that will never fall short of coming to your rescue.
More From Beauty High:
Expensive-Looking Foundations On a Budget
Breaking Down Drugstore Foundation: What Makes the Best Sellers So Great
Spray Foundations and The Tricks to Using Them
Whether you want natural or full coverage, this buildable gel formula will give it to you all while providing extreme hydration for a radiant finish. Armed with revitalizing multi-vitamins, this foundation will make any flaky face a thing of the past.
Marc Jacobs Beauty Genius Gel Super-Charged Oil-Free Foundation, $48, Sephora.com
Made with 40% pure water for all day hydration, no sufferer of dry skin can go wrong with L'Oreal's True Match Lumi Foundation. Liquid Light Technology gives an instant, luminous glow for the healthiest looking complexion.
L'Oréal True Match Lumi Healthy Luminous Makeup, $12.99, Ulta.com
Perfect for enhancing your natural complexion instead of masking it, this luminous foundation is a dry skin savior. It’s weightless formula will waken up your skin and help wave goodbye to any dry patches, as brightening properties improve skin’s radiance and texture.
NARS Sheer Glow Foundation, $45, Sephora.com
A little goes a long way with this foundation as the tiniest drop will create your freshest complexion yet. With a soft, water-light texture, even the most dehydrated skin will be instantly refreshed.
Chanel Vitalumiere Aqua Ultra-Light Skin Perfecting Sunscreen Makeup Broad Spectrum SPF 15, $45, Nordstrom.com
Containing neither oils or waxes, this is the ideal natural foundation to amp up your natural look. Its extremely liquid and lightweight formula blends effortlessly into your skin, allowing it to breathe all day long.
Maybelline Fit Me Foundation, $7.99, Ulta.com
Fully equipped with an array of nourishing ingredients from Litchiderm, which protects and brightens, to Green Tea and Sodium Hyaluronate for optimal skin hydration and nutrient absorption, if your skin needs a little extra help, this foundation is sure to always have your back.
Urban Decay Naked Skin Weightless Ultra Definition Liquid Makeup, $39, Sephora.com
If your skin is lacking some serious moisture, this foundation from MAC has got you covered. With a light-reflecting, natural satin finish that will make skin appear refreshed and lit from within, this is the go-to foundation to revitalize any dull, dry skin.
MAC Mineralize Moisture SPF 15 Foundation, $35, MACcosmetics.com
Transforming the look of your skin from flaky to flawless, thanks to its light-diffusing properties and hydrating benefits, this foundation will leave your skin with a luminous glow every time.
Benefit Cosmetics 'Hello Flawless!' Oxygen Wow Liquid Foundation, $36, Sephora.com
Enriched with both Luminescent Water, a marine spring water that continuously hydrates the skin and infuses it with light, and multireflective Prisma Light Pigments, that diffuse light at 360° to leave skin radiant, this foundation has everything it needs to conquer even the driest skin.
Guerlain Parure De Lumiere Light-Diffusing Foundation SPF 25, $61, Sephora.com