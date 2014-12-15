The Best Foundations for Dry Skin

If you’ve been cursed with a dry spell when it comes to your face, you know all about how foundation can actually make the situation worse instead of better. Between your cover-up clinging to dry patches and accentuating cracked skin, applying makeup goes from being your niche to becoming your worst nightmare.

While it’s true that a lot of foundations aren’t suitable when you’re struggling with scaly skin, the good news is that we’ve actually found a handful that are. And, although powder products surely won’t be the protagonist which saves the day, above, we’re filling you in on the luminous liquid and glowing gel foundations that will never fall short of coming to your rescue.

