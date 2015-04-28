The Best Face Masks Under $20

It would be nice to be able to afford $250 tubs of face cream and laser treatments to get perfect skin, but unfortunately, that’s not reality for most of us.
Even when you’re on a budget, you never want to neglect your skin. Luckily, you don’t have to spend hundreds to get good results when trying to moisturize, firm, or deep clean your skin. There are so many great products that cost as much as your daily trip to Starbucks—especially when it comes to face masks.
Since you want your skin to be in the best of conditions (even when your wallet is not), we’ve rounded up some of our favorite face masks that are all under $20! Click through the slideshow above to check them out.
More From Beauty High:
The Best Face Mask for Your Skin Type
10 Things No One Ever Tells You About Face Masks
An Exfoliation Guide for Sensitive Skin
This sheet mask gives you the best of a few different worlds: pore minimizing, hydrating and even brightening. The hydrogel mask is created with a high concentration of vitamin C, antioxidants, peptides, and plant extracts that are combined with marine collagen to help tighten, lift, brighten, and tone your skin. The two piece mask plops onto your face and gives off a beautiful cooling effect for the perfect 20 minutes of relaxation.
(boscia Vitamin C Brightening Hydrogel Mask, $8, sephora.com)
Holy hydration! These (seriously inexpensive) moisturizing masks do wonders to make your skin more radiant, alleviate any irritation, illuminate your skin, and make it more firm—not to mention the serious hydrating benefits. It's created with some unique ingredients like baobab tree seed extract, chamomile, niacinamide and adenosine, and polyglutamic acid, to leave your skin radiant and hydrated.
(Mememask Intensive Moisturizing Hydrogel Mask, $10 for 5 masks, memebox.com)
If you're into a more natural face mask, you'll love LUSH's Catastrophe Cosmetic Fresh Face Mask. This incredible smelling mask helps to take care of your skin because of the deep-cleansing, nutrient-rich blueberries that it's created with. Since blueberries are loaded with vitamins and blended into calamine, rose absolute, and chamomile blue oil, it will easily soothe redness and irritation and give your skin a good deep clean without leaving it dry and flaky, even for the most sensitive of skin.
(Catastrophe Cosmetic Fresh Face Mask, $6.95, lushusa.com)
Sephora went ahead and made every girl on a budget's dreams come true. They created the perfect line of natural fiber sheet masks that all have different amazing benefits to them. Since each of the masks are infused with different active ingredients for relaxing and brightening your skin, you'll receive incredible results with each one.
(Sephora Collection Face Mask, $6, sephora.com)
Moisture comes easy with this Korres face mask. After application, your skin will immediately feel more moisturized and soothed since it's made with natural nectarine which is known for its high antioxidant properties. It's also created with a unique multi-mineral complex that helps to tone while restoring. We think this is the perfect spring mask since it smells of sweet fruit and gives the perfect cooling effect.
(Korres Nectarine Velvet Moisturizing Mask, $18, sephora.com)
This face mask (for under $5!) has been a hit in the YouTube world. Tons of beauty vloggers have raved about its incredible power and obviously the super fair price. This product combines the effects of a mask and a scrub that work to detox your skin. Activated charcoal will absorb oil and any impurities without drying out your complexion and then black sugar comes in to exfoliate dulling skin cells, leaving your skin super soft and clear.
(Freeman Charcoal & Black Sugar Facial Polishing Mask, $4.29, ulta.com)
This single use Dr. Jart+ mask works to tighten your pores and get rid of pesky excess oil to leave your skin smooth and clear. We especially love this mask for those with normal, oily, or even acne-prone skin since its natural extracts clear out your pores and help prevent blemishes. Plus, it's super hydrating to not leave your skin feeling stripped and dry.
(Dr. Jart+ Pore Medic Pore Clear Mask, $6, sephora.com)
For those concerned with aging, you'll fall for this Mario Badescu mask instantly. It will help to tone and firm mature and sensitive skin with its collagen and clay-based formula. It is also formulated with soothing oatmeal that helps to reduce redness and irritation if your skin is on the more sensitive side.
(Mario Badescu Super Collagen Mask, $18, ulta.com)