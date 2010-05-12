The Best Face Bronzing Trick

This spring and summer, the best way to bronze is to think of creating a subtle healthy glow, not a deep savage tan. There is a fabulous trick to achieving this look in a natural sun-kissed way. First off choose the best bronzer for your specific skin type. If you have oily skin, go for a powder bronzers like Sally Hansen Natural Beauty Inspired By Carmindy Sun Glow Powder Bronzer. For normal skin, use an airbrush spray bronzers like Era Rayz Bronzer and for really dry skin choose cream bronzers like Too Faced Aqua Bunny Cream To Powder Splash Proof Bronzer.

When you apply the bronzer don’t sweep it all over the face but rather strategically place it on areas where you will look naturally contoured. Keep all bronze color away from the center of the face for a fresher look and apply the bronzer on the temples, along the sides of the face, and right under the cheekbones in a “C” formation. This way the tanned look will appear light and modern and will keep you looking younger. Too much bronzer on the center of the face can make you look older, so this technique is the perfect way to look sunny and youthful at the same time.

In a bind, instead of bronzer, you can use foundation that is 2 shades darker then your normal foundation. Apply it to a non-latex sponge and sweep it in the “C” formation for a fast way to fake the bake when you don’t have a bronzer handy. For daytime, make sure you stay away from heavily shimmered bronzers and for the evening, you can switch it up to a more sparkly bronze that will play up the face. When using bronzer, play with coral cheeks and lips to bring a little pop of brightness to the skin and loads of black mascara for a perfect spring/summer look for this season.

As an established makeup artist, many beauty brands send me samples of their latest products for consideration. I only write about the items that I truly love and I always abide by Daily Makeover’s Editorial Ethics Pledge in each of my Positively Beautiful posts.