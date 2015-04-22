Earth Day 2015: Beauty Brands That Give You Awesome Deals for Recycling

Want to do your part on Earth Day? As you know from the rapidly expanding all natural and organic brand genre, your beauty routine can make a difference. Whether you’re picking up a product that’s proceeds go to a charity, great cause, environmental initiative, or going back to the always-essential basics of recycling that you learned to take part in years ago, there’s something you can do to better your beauty footprint. In fact, there are some brands that, in honor of Earth Day, give you awesome deals (and in some cases, new formulas!) for making it a point to recycle and return the containers you’re through with using. We’ve rounded up a few that give you something in return for nurturing your green thumb, whether it’s during Earth Month or all year long.

Kiehl’s

Get ready to love the brand that gave you your beloved Creme de Corps even more! From April 22nd until the 26th, the brand will put on a promotion that rewards you for bringing back full-sized, empty bottles of Kiehl’s products. One bottle equals 5 rewards stamps. When you’ve accumulated 10 stamps, you can receive a travel-sized product of your choice. In addition, 100 percent of the sales from the brand’s Limited Edition Creamy Eye Treatment With Avocado will go towards benefiting the Recycle Across America organization. Click here for more info!

Bond No. 9

Not sure what to do with your empty perfume bottles? If they’re Bond No.9, all you have to do is stop by one of their local stores. The brand will recycle them for you, and if you purchase a new scent or product while you’re there, in return you will get a free refillable pocket spray. Click here for more info!

MAC

This deal isn’t exclusive to Earth Day or even Earth Month, giving you even more of an excuse to practice good recycling habits all year long. The program is called Back to MAC, and what it does is treats you with a lipstick for returning 6 empty “primary packaging containers” to a MAC counter, retailer, or through the brand’s website. Another plus? It’s a lipstick of your choice!

Zoya

Nail polish bottles have a habit of accumulating, don’t they? Now that more and more nail lacquer brands are producing formulas that are free of harsh chemicals, you might not really want to paint on all those old ones sitting in your cabinet, even if you still have a good amount left. That’s where Zoya comes in! From the 21st through the 28th, the brand will host its Earth Day Exchange, a program that allows you to trade in 6 to 24 bottles of any brand of nail polish for the brand’s BIG5FREE formulas at 50 percent off with a code. The brand will get rid of the old bottles in an environmentally-friendly fashion. Click here for more info!