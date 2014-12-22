The Best Drugstore Facial Moisturizers to Try This Winter

Scroll To See More Images

Illuminators, bronzers, and blush are great, but nothing really gives you that fresh and hydrated glow like a hardworking facial moisturizer. Accidentally skip a day, and you’ll be quickly reminded of that fact. Often formulated with nourishing ingredients and essential vitamins, they often multitask to ward away dryness but also even out your skin tone and sometimes provide anti-aging benefits. And with the amount of moisturizer we’re going through this winter, we need options that won’t run our bank accounts dry when we’ve just lathered on the last little drop in the bottle. No matter your preference, your local drugstore houses tons of lifesaving facial moisturizers at unbeatable prices. We rounded up a few of our favorites for you to click through—because skin care and savings should always coincide.

This easy-to-blend, hydrating product works with a light-reflecting formula to hide your skin’s imperfections and brighten your overall complexion. Offered with a SPF of 15, it also provides protection from the sun in addition to moisturizing your skin. Another plus? It provides a smoothe base for makeup application.

(Aveeno Positively Radiant Daily Moisturizer, $17, walgreens.com)

Olay’s Total Effect’s daily moisturizer is free of fragrance and actually works to reduce the visibility of aging skin by addressing various skin issues with seven different treatments, including minimizing the appearance of large pores and lifting skin for a firmer, younger look.

(Olay Total Effects 7-in-1 Anti-Aging Formula, $16, walgreens.com)

This formula provides your skin with a powerful hydrating armor for up to 24 hours without coating your skin with that heavy, claustrophobic feeling. This multitasking product also holds a SPF of 30 and is fragrance-free, which means it’s ideal for dry and sensitive skin that needs a little boost.

(Eucerin Daily Protection Moisturizing Face Loption, $10, walgreens.com)

This anti-oil lotion, which is ideal for those with oily skin who struggle to find a decent moisturizer, uses the nutrients and vitamins found in leafy greens, including the kale and spinach mixed into the formula, to revive your skin. While the ingredients are said to work to bring moisture and life back into your skin, it doesn’t hold an SPF, so make sure you lather that on before you leave the house.

(Alba Good & Healthy Anti-Oil Weightless Moisture, $10, target.com)

Instead of constantly turning to foundation to even your skin tone, look towards preventative measures starting with your moisturizer. This product is made specifically with soy complexes to even out the discoloration in your complexion. It also acts as a light sunscreen with an SPF of 30.

(Neutrogena Visibly Even Daily Moisturizer, $13, drugstore.com)

Another lifesaver to keep in your bathroom cabinet? Cetaphil’s Daily Facial Moisturizer is gentle enough to use on the sensitive skin on your face but doesn’t hold back in the moisture department, providing relief and a very light SPF without that greasy residue we all hate in skincare products.

(Cetaphil Daily Facial Moisturizer SPF 15, $10, target.com)