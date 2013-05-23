The Best Cannes Film Festival Beauty Looks So Far

Although we’re not able to hang out on the French Riviera, we’re loving the stream of gorgeous beauty looks coming in from across the pond due to the Cannes Film Festival. Some of the hottest celebrities in the news right now are jetting off to Cannes for a series of film premieres and events, and we can’t help but gush over their bold red lips, intricately knotted chignons and sleek strands.

Since we’re always on the hunt for more beauty inspiration (whether you’re still searching for a prom look or are headed to a summer wedding) we’ll be tagging quite a few of these for our upcoming summer events. Check out the slideshow above for some of our favorite stars such as Jennifer Lawrence, Kirsten Dunst and Carey Mulligan rocking beauty looks that we can’t get enough of.

