The Best Blush Shades For Your Skin Tone

There’s no denying we all love a good blush, but with so many shades to choose from it can sometimes be overwhelming. We swipe one on thinking it’ll give us a nice flush of color, but end up looking like Bozo the Clown. Knowing which hues works best with our skin tone makes all the difference. Below, we’re filling you in on your perfect match, so you can say hello to the chicest cheeks ever!

Fair skin: If you’re light-skinned, go for a light blush. Anything too deep can leave you looking muddy. Opt for a pale pink, peach, or a sheer plum to get the most out of your look.

Medium skin: Medium-skinned girls can amp things up a bit more, so we suggest going after medium pinks, apricots, and mauves. These are the shades that will leave you looking fabulous, yet naturally rosy at the same time.

Olive skin: Finding the right blush for olive skin can be tricky because of green undertones. We advise you to steer away from cool tones, and stick with the warm. Peach, rose, and bronze tone blushes will leave you glowing.

Dark skin: If you have dark skin, cool tones are also a no-no as they can leave you looking ashy. Don’t be afraid of bold colors – you need something pigmented to ensure that it will show up on your skin. Shades of raisin, berry, and fiery orange look amazing on dark skin, so don’t be intimidated by them!