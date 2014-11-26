Between all the holiday parties, Secret Santa shindigs, and family get-togethers, it’s easy to find yourself going into one of the biggest retail occasions ever completely blind-sighted to what’s on sale. But just like that Thanksgiving feast, a successful Black Friday shopping session really requires some prep.

Because we know you’re swamped this season, we put together a list of some of the best Black Friday beauty deals offered by retailers and your favorite brands this year. From major steals at Ulta to free gifts from Bobbi Brown, you’ll be sure to find something for everyone on your list.

Bobbi Brown

With any order, the cosmetics brand is offering free shipping, a complimentary lip gloss, and either the Instant Pretty Trio or the Fresh-Faced Trio free when you use the code BBFRIDAY1 or BBFRIDAY2. (bobbibrown.com)

The Body Shop

Online and in stores on Black Friday, The Body Shop will offer a tote bag filled with 9 customer favorites for only $30 with a $30 purchase. (thebodyshop.com)

dr. brandt skincare

Get 40% off your entire purchase and free shipping on Black Friday. (drbrandtskincare.com)

Deborah Lippmann

The nail polish brand is offering a variety of deals this season, including a free manicure essentials set, complete with cuticle oil, top coat, and a base coat, with a $200 purchase. (deborahlippmann.com)

Dr. Hauschka

Order over $50 in products and receive a free cleansing cream. (dr.hauschka.com)

Eyeko

Now through Cyber Monday, you can get Eyeko’s famous Mini Brow Gel and Mini Black Magic Mascara Duo for only $15. (sephora.com)

Laura Geller

Take 25% off your order with the code FRIDAY25 and 30% off orders over $100 with the code FRIDAY30 (laurageller.com)

Macy’s

This store is the place to be for major door busters, especially in the fragrance department. A number of sets are marked down significantly. Check out the Elizabeth Arden Untold Jewelry Set for only $82. (Macys.com)

Red Door Spa

Take 15% off retail purchases of $100 or more online. (RedDoorSpas.com)

Rita Hazan

All products online, including the brand’s new at-home Weekly Remedy hair treatment, will be 25% off. (RitaHazan.com)

StriVectin

Receive 20% off all products purchased online with the code FFNOV14. (StriVectin.com)

Urban Decay

On Black Friday only, pick up the Ammo Palette and the Smoked Palette and get a deluxe sample of Perversion Mascara, all for only $30. (urbandecay.com)

Ulta

Check out this beauty superstore for steals like $10 bareMinerals kits and Ulta’s Irresistible Beauty 72-piece collection for only $15!