The Best Way To Fight Stress

It’s been a hectic few weeks around here for me — first Fashion Week, then the Emmy’s right after and now we’re starting to dive into our holiday coverage! Needless to say, I’m zonked. Worst of all, I can’t stop stressing about all the things I need to do. It’s all a bit too much for my poor over-taxed noggin and the stress is starting to bring me down.

Fortunately I’ve got a tried and true fix for relaxing after a taxing day or week (or month!). If you can’t afford a pricey spa trip — and really, how many of us can in this economy — you can create your own spa experience at home. The key is to create a routine: A series of steps that, when combined, create a signature treatment.

Mine starts out with a nice hot bath. I run the bath water, then shake in a bubble bath or bath product. I’m recently obsessed with the new Thymes Moonflower Bath Salts — the scent is made up of a blend of cinnamon, quince, myrtle, amber and cognac that creates a warm, but still very feminine, scent.

As I steam and soak, I apply a face mask to detox and refresh my skin. I’m totally into sheet masks at the moment (a pre-soaked, face-shaped cloth mask that you apply to your face — they are HUGE in Asia), specifically The Face Shop’s Pomegranate Fresh Fruit Sheet Mask. It’s made with all natural pomegranate extract to help hydrate and revitalize my tired complexion. Usually you just remove the sheet and you’re good to go, but I like to rinse my face off afterwards because I’m prone to breakouts and don’t want to aggravate my pores. If your skin is super-dry then I’d leave it on so the ingredients have a chance to sink in.

Sometimes if I’ve had a really tough day, I’ll also grab some tea bags, steep them in hot water, let them cool down and then place them on my eyes for about 10 minutes. They really help to decrease puffiness (great after a long crying jag or a sleepless night) but definitely be sure they are completely cool — your eyelids are very fragile and you don’t want to burn that skin! You can also use cucumber slices, which have the added bonus of smelling great.

Once I’ve fully soaked and decompressed, I hop out of the tub, towel off and slather on a rich body lotion like Depth Hand & Body Lotion in Bay Coconut. Something about that tropical fruit scent makes me feel at ease and the certified organic essential oils and botanicals make my skin feel fab.

Finally I throw on a fluffy robe, curl up on the couch with my puppy and immerse myself in a good book. Who needs deep tissue massages and uncomfortable spa wraps when you can have this kind of lazy afternoon? I truly think this is one of the best cures for a bad day, whether you just had a stressful time at work or hit a speed bump in your personal life.

How do you unwind after a rough day?