The Best BB Cream Collection

With BB creams being all the rage these days, it’s only fitting that other makeup products should follow suit and be multi-taskers too. Beauty balms make our lives so much easier, cutting out all the crazy steps of layering on a myriad of products to get results. These types of creams usually contain powerful sunscreens, anti-aging properties, moisturizers and tints to even out skin tone, but Physicians Formula has created the Super BB Collection, which does much more than that.

The Super BB All-In-1 Beauty Balm Makeup With SPF 30 ($14.95, physiciansformula.com) packs a punch of 10 different beauty benefits in one easy cream. It sooths, moisturizes, protects, firms, primes, perfects, conceals, brightens, softens lines and is long wearing. It doesn’t get better than that! I wore it for a week straight and have to say it’s probably one of my favorite BB creams out there. It wasn’t thick or heavy like a lot of BBs can be, and my skin totally glowed.

There is also the Super BB All-In-1 Beauty Balm Powder ($9.76, drugstore.com), which I have never seen before and am totally in love with. This fine weightless veil diffuses the appearance of imperfections and erases any little bit of shine you may get and with zinc and titanium dioxide. It’s also the perfect way to reapply sunscreen through the day by just dusting it on.

Then there is the Super BB All-In-1 Beauty Balm Concealer ($12.95, physiciansformula.com) to erase dark circles in a natural clean way that never winds up looking cakey. This concealer works seamlessly when applied on top of the Super BB Cream and also helps with puffiness and vein coverage. This entire collection is paraben-free, gluten-free and is definitely among my spring makeup bag musts.