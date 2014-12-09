The Best Backstage Beauty Moments From the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Scroll To See More Images

No one wears beachy waves quite like the Victoria’s Secret Angels, and tonight, the girls, and their perfectly tousled curls, are back and taking over your TV.

Yep, tonight’s the night that the first ever London-based Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show will air on television, and from what we’ve seen so far, expect the runway show to present a heavenly influx of illuminating makeup and fluttery wings to match. We’ve been treated to plenty of backstage photo teasers from last week, and the models’ finished looks—think voluminous ‘dos and glowy complexions—have never looked better. To get you ready for the landmark event, we rounded up the best beauty moments that were caught on camera last week during the show’s taping.

Alessandra Ambrosio debuted her loose waves and unbelievably long lashes before changing into her Fantasy Bra and walking down the runway.

In addition to hair and makeup, the Angels get treated to manicures and pedicures backstage. Lindsay Ellingson blew the camera a kiss while getting her nails done. We’re going to need to know what lotion she uses on her legs.

Shanina Shanik modeled her finished look with fellow VS model Bregje Heinen.

Karlie Kloss‘ contoured cheeks couldn’t be more perfect. But then again, does Karlie ever do wrong?

Behati Prinsloo, who clearly knows all about good lighting, took a snap of her hairstyle with her glam squad.

Reminding us that the 90s hair flip works on the Angels’ runway too, Sara Sampaio got together with her fellow models for this pre-show snapshot.

Yes, even models play with their hair in front of the mirror. Josephine Skriver and Stella Maxwell were caught in this candid hair and makeup pic.

Devon Windsor‘s platinum blonde hair was styled by not one but three stylists backstage at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

Practicing their walk before the big show—in flip flops, of course.

Lily Aldridge blew kisses to the camera with Victoria’s Secret CEO Sharen Jester Turney. Her brows are completely enviable.