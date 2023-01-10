If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

New year, new me—the four words 50% of the population utters the minute the clock strikes 12 and we enter into another January. Many of us tend to follow ye old tradition of coming up with resolutions for the year, and a lot of them have to do with health and fitness.

Exercise is great for cardiovascular and mental health, so it’s definitely not a bad idea to get some movement in daily so that you can increase longevity and the length in which you are an active human being.

Not sure where to shop for the best at-home fitness equipment and accessories to start the new year off right? Keep reading below to learn more about all of the exciting new technological innovations that are sure to get your heart rate up and your pump on.

Lululemon Studio Mirror At-Home Fitness Equipment

With over 10,000 plus classes at your fingertips, you won’t even need to leave the house to access the gym. Lululemon’s Studio Mirror offers world-class trainers and fitness brands, all in one place—and that place happens to be in your home. Pilates, yoga, HIIT, you name it: it’s all there staring back at you.

HigherDOSE Infrared Sauna Blanket

Want to get into a fitness regimen in 2023 but don’t know where to start? Try HigherDOSE’s Infrared Sauna Blanket. It uses infrared technology to create a sauna experience inside of a blanket, but it can also burn calories in the process. Bonus points for the glowing skin on the side—we’ll take that, thank you very much.

Apple Watch Series 8

Send a text, make a call, listen to music, and track your health all with the Apple Watch Series 8

. You can monitor your sleep, fertility, menstrual cycle, and more with this extremely durable fitness accessory. Bonus points for being able to keep an eye on your blood oxygen levels as well.

Bala Bangle Ankle Weights (1 lb.)

These Bala ankle weights are super cute and light enough to carry with you wherever you go—you can even take them on vacation! Comfortable resistance great for any workout, these wildly versatile bangle can be worn on wrists or ankles.

Vergali Resistance Bands for Working Out

This four-pack of booty bands

is currently on sale (talk about a discount) and comes with a booklet full of exercises you can do in the gym or at home.

BlenderBottle Shaker Bottle Pro Series for Protein Shakes and Pre Workout

Know how it’s so difficult to get that protein powder to blend into a nice, creamy consistency? You end up eating powder chunks unless you get yourself the BlenderBottle

. The tiny metal ball helps shake things up to the max so you’re able to get the most out of your gains.

Sweet Sweat Waist Trimmer

The way the Sweet Sweat Waist Trimmer

works is by increasing your own personal stomach temperature to cut water weight. Try it now to get your sweat on!