The Best (and Cutest) Small-Space Makeup Storage Under $30

One of the most anxiety-inducing experiences a beauty lover can experience is having nowhere to store dozens upon dozens of products. When you’re someone who thrives off of experimentation and getting the most use out of everything and anything, a disorganized space makes that pretty difficult to do. Eventually, you give up on trying to keep track of what has or hasn’t been opened and half of your stash expires. One word: tragic.
Makeup storage can be a saving grace, and although there are bulky, spacious options out there, we’re partial to the ones that won’t leave us scared to glance over a bank statement later. So whether you’re headed back to a dorm room or have a small space to work with, here are 14 options that don’t go above $30. Thank us later.
GRÅSIDAN Set of 5
Quickly organize your makeup into this set of different-sized boxes.
$7.99 at Ikea
Photo:
Ikea
Soho Eye Pop Beauty Case in Pink
The perfect box for easy transport at the beginning and end of the school year.
$29.99 at Bed, Bath & Beyond
Photo:
Bed Bath & Beyond
Threshold Glass & Metal Vanity Organizer
A very cute addition for the top of your dresser drawer.
$13.99 at Target
Photo:
Target
Sonia Kashuk Hard Top Makeup Storage Train Case
A sleek, yet spacious storage unit for the design minimalist.
$29.99 at Target
Photo:
Target
Sonia Kashuk Cosmetic Bag Cosmetic Backpack Distress Floral with Foil
Take your makeup on-the-go or hide it in plain sight with this chic backpack.
$24.99 at Target
Photo:
Target
InterDesign York Lyra Double Vanity Organizer Tray
Simple storage for a small beauty stash.
$15.09 at Target
Photo:
InterDesign
BaiNa Plastic Makeup Organizer with Stackable and Extra Deep Drawers
Slide these next to your desk or under the bed when you have a lot of makeup, but little space to work with.
$21.99 at Amazon
Photo:
Amazon
Beautify Rose Gold Hexagon Storage Pots
A pop of color never hurt.
$20.92 at Amazon
Photo:
Amazon
Xiangyi Makeup Travel Bag
Comfy-cozy storage that you can keep just about anywhere.
$16.99 at Amazon
Photo:
Amazon
Joy Mangano Deluxe Beauty Case
Store your makeup and roll up the bag for compact storage.
$29.99 at Amazon
Photo:
Amazon
Clear Plastic Vanity Makeup Tray
A sprawling tray that leaves all of your products in plain sight.
$9.97 at Amazon
Photo:
Amazon
StickOnPods
Photo:
The Container Store
Three by Three Acrylic Box with Mirror
Photo:
The Container Store
Arupco Makeup Organizer
A towering option for the next-level makeup lover.
$24.99 at Amazon
Photo:
Amazon