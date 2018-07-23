The Best (and Cutest) Small-Space Makeup Storage Under $30

One of the most anxiety-inducing experiences a beauty lover can experience is having nowhere to store dozens upon dozens of products. When you’re someone who thrives off of experimentation and getting the most use out of everything and anything, a disorganized space makes that pretty difficult to do. Eventually, you give up on trying to keep track of what has or hasn’t been opened and half of your stash expires. One word: tragic.

Makeup storage can be a saving grace, and although there are bulky, spacious options out there, we’re partial to the ones that won’t leave us scared to glance over a bank statement later. So whether you’re headed back to a dorm room or have a small space to work with, here are 14 options that don’t go above $30. Thank us later.