The Benefit of Using a Gel-Based Lipstick

You might not be too familiar with many products with a gel-based formula or consistency that work color wonders on your lips. While products like petroleum jelly (a miracle find that has been passed down from generation to generation) has tried and true moisturizing properties, it doesn’t do THAT much for changing or highlighting the color of your lips. But now, many cosmetics companies are starting to create lipstick products with a gel formula, as opposed to one that is more waxy or solid, for the very reason of enhancing color. And for the girl who has a handbag fully stocked of lipstick or has established a bold color as her signature, this is something worth looking into.

What’s the benefit of this new innovation that keeps popping up? “Gel-based lipsticks typically impart a lighter weight application and can project truer color clarity. The base of a gel lipstick is translucent which allows for maximum color saturation compared to the opacity of a wax-based lipstick.” explains makeup artist and Revlon Global Artistic Director Gucci Westman.

A lighter weight application essentially means that you won’t feel like your lips are coated with product, but you’ll still have that color you aimed for in the first place.

Revlon actually launched a gel-based lipstick line with their Ultra HD lipstick, a collection that features 20 shades that include pinks, purples, essential neutrals, and classic reds. Emma Stone, a girl who always gets her makeup right and is an ambassador for the brand, actually wore the Gladiolus shade on the red carpet at the Screen Actors Guild Awards earlier this year.

Westman also tells us that gel-based lipsticks provide finishing benefits as well. “This deep saturation of color in the lipstick creates an easier application of the color directly to the lip and a higher shine finish than a wax,” says Westman.

But Revlon isn’t the only brand who has launched such a product. You might be familiar with Marc Jacob’s Love Marc Lip Gel, another product that, yes, looks just like a tube of lipstick but with a gel formula. This particular product is said to hold long-lasting color and even includes ingredients that target hydration. Inglot Cosmetics also has a gel-formula, the Slim Gel Formula, that includes ingredients like vitamin E and avocado oil, while Maybelline also has a line—Color Whisper by Color Sensational. This particular line targets sheen and see-through color that still is not packaged as a liquid or a gloss.

But gel, in general, seems to be a product consistency that keeps popping up in other areas of the beauty industry as well, with cleansers and moisturizers taking this form.

