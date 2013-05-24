The Beauty Looks We Can’t Wait to See in Summer’s Hottest TV Shows

As most of our favorite fall TV shows come to an end and we mourn the loss of our nighttime entertainment, we can simultaneously perk up due to the fact that summer TV shows are just around the corner. With a slew of brand new shows in the line-up as well as some of our old favorites, there are plenty of shows to fill our summer nights (the rainy ones of course). From “Pretty Little Liars” finally coming back to our TV sets to the debut of the much-discussed “Twisted,” we may not even make time to see our friends (but don’t tell them that).
We’re pretty quick to draw inspiration from everywhere and everything, and TV is definitely at the top of our list. Shay Mitchell’s ombre in PLL? Copied it. Olivia Munn’s gorgeous lip stains in “The Newsroom”? Obsessed. So check out what we’ll be tuning into this summer for our next round of inspiration above!
"Pretty Little Liars" returns (finally!) on the 11th of June and although we're of course excited to see what twists and turns the show will take this season, we also can't wait to watch the gorgeous girls try out new beauty trends, like usual. ("Pretty Little Liars," June 11, 8PM, ABC Family)
After a much-hyped return to the small screen, "Arrested Development" will be returning (to Netflix at least) and their fans could not be more excited. We're excited to see Portia de Rossi in all of her gorgeous glory. ("Arrested Development,"May 26 on Netflix)
Desiree Hartsock may have had her heart broken by Sean Lowe, but she's back for more as this season's Bachelorette – and we can't wait to see what happens. The series begins on May 27th, and although admittedly Harstock could have stepped it up in her headshot, we know that the ladies get more and more beauty savvy as the show goes on. ("The Bachelorette," May 27, 9PM, ABC)
What initially attracted us to USA's "Graceland" was "Les Miserables" heartthrob Aaron Tveit, but the undercover agent drama immediately pulled in our attention. Plus, badass Vanessa Ferlito's full locks are another attention-grabber. ("Graceland," June 6, 10PM, USA)
While there are plenty of gorgeous people to watch on "True Blood" (and way too much action), we can't wait to see Anna Paquin's tousled curls, stained lips and flawless skin back and ready to battle. ("True Blood," June 16, 9PM, HBO)
"Magic City" premiered on the Starz network last year and was immediately declared the "Mad Men" for a gangster-riddled Miami. The gorgeous settings and high-impact show hook you in – and you'll be adding corals, turquoise and whole lot of '50s inspired beauty to your look because of it. ("Magic City," June 14, 9PM, Starz)
A new ABC show "Mistresses," starring Alyssa Milano is about a group of four friends in the midst of various different relationships. We're looking forward to seeing a variety of different looks from these women as they wrangle "difficult" situations. ("Mistresses," June 3, 10PM ABC)
HBO's "Newsroom" comes back this summer with all of it's political banter, and we can't wait to see star Olivia Munn fill her nerdy role while looking oh-so-glamorous. ("The Newsroom," July 14, 10PM, HBO)
Bravo's latest reality show, "Princesses: Long Island" is obviously going to be the hit of the summer. These Long Island ladies have drama-filled lives while they hang out at their parents homes searching for their husbands – but they certainly know their way around a curling iron. ("Princesses: Long Island," June 2, 9PM, Bravo)
ABC Family's much-discussed new show, "Twisted," is about a trio of high school friends who become prime suspects when someone is found dead in one of their homes. Pairing good looks and mischief, we can't wait to see what kinds of beauty looks are in store. ("Twisted," June 11, 9PM, ABC Family)
