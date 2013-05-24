The Beauty Looks We Can’t Wait to See in Summer’s Hottest TV Shows

As most of our favorite fall TV shows come to an end and we mourn the loss of our nighttime entertainment, we can simultaneously perk up due to the fact that summer TV shows are just around the corner. With a slew of brand new shows in the line-up as well as some of our old favorites, there are plenty of shows to fill our summer nights (the rainy ones of course). From “Pretty Little Liars” finally coming back to our TV sets to the debut of the much-discussed “Twisted,” we may not even make time to see our friends (but don’t tell them that).

We’re pretty quick to draw inspiration from everywhere and everything, and TV is definitely at the top of our list. Shay Mitchell’s ombre in PLL? Copied it. Olivia Munn’s gorgeous lip stains in “The Newsroom”? Obsessed. So check out what we’ll be tuning into this summer for our next round of inspiration above!

