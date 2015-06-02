The ’90s Beauty Trends We’d Love To Revisit and Revamp

Frosted eyeshadow. White frosted eyeshadow—any frosted eyeshadow for that matter—was huge if you were going to high school in the '90s. Or if you were going to the club in the '90s, or just going outside in general in the '90s. Frosted eye makeup was a thing. We're not knocking it, we'd just want to dial back the wattage a bit for our current times. Since dewy skin and highlighter is the beauty look of the moment, you can always add a sheer wash of frosted white eyeshadow and it'll look much more naturally glowy than its cakey progenitor back in the day.