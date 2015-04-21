The 5 Steps You Need to Get Perfect Natural Curls

If you have naturally curly hair, you know it’s a love/hate relationship. The compliments you get are endless, but when you roll out of bed in the morning with your hair looking like a bird’s nest, you can’t help but wish you were born with sleek, straight locks. Dealing with endless frizz and tangles that take 15 minutes to brush out is the worst. And, admit it, you’ve found pieces of food stuck in your hair several times, too.

But who says that curly hair has to be hard to maintain? Sure, it can be a hassle, but once you find what works for you, you can pretty much hop out of the shower and go. If you’re stuck in a curly hair rut like so many of us are, check out this easy 5-step routine that might possibly change you and your hair forever.

Step 1: Shampoo and condition with a moisturizing formula.

If you have curly hair, chances are it’s pretty dry. Using a moisturizing shampoo and conditioner will help fight frizz, define the curls better, and keep them looking fresh and shiny much longer. Make sure to let the conditioner sit for a few minutes in order to help detangle those pesky snarls.

Step 2: Comb your hair in the shower with a wide-toothed comb.

For some people, brushing their hair while wet is like committing a crime. But if you have curly hair, you know that brushing it out while it’s dry is not cute (think lion’s mane). Instead, just after you rinse out your conditioner, try gently brushing through your hair with a wide-toothed comb to get all the tangles out. If you brush it out later while it’s drying, you’re just going to cause more frizz.

Step 3: Ring hair out and apply a generous amount of curling mousse.

Just before hopping out of the shower, ring all the excess water out of your hair and apply generous, and we mean generous, amount of curling mousse. Try adding in a mousse like Tresemmé’s Flawless Curls Extra Hold Mousse from root to tip and scrunch with your fingers. Make sure you’re using a mousse that has some hold to it, that way your curls last longer.

Step 4: Throw your hair up in a towel and leave it.

Right when you come out of the shower, put your hair up into a towel. DON’T rub your hair in attempt to dry it off more. Simply leave it be. Brush your teeth, put on some lotion, wash your face, whatever. Just let it sit for 10-15 minutes.

Step 5: Apply a curl cream and let it dry.

After leaving your hair to sit in a towel for a bit (it should be wet but not soaking wet), apply a quarter-sized amount of a curl cream, like Garnier’s Curl Sculpting Cream-Gel, from root to tip and scrunch with your hands again. This will add extra hold, definition, and frizz control. Then, just let it dry! The best way to go would be to let it dry on its own, but if you’re impatient, use a diffuser.

