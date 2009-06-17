The $5 Smoky Eye

Is it possible to create a sexy smoky eye with products that are under $5? It is if you know what to look for and where to buy them. Stores like Target, Walgreens, Ulta and CVS offer up myriad bargain products that work just as well as their more expensive counter parts.

The first product to look for is a great black eyeliner pencil. Rimmel London’s Soft Kohl Kajal Eye Pencil is a great way to get started. This pencil retails for around $3.49 and is perfect to trace the upper lash line with. It also can be used to rim the inner lids for a real rock-n-roll look.

Next, apply a dark and sultry eye shadow like Cover Girl’s Eye Enhancers 1 Kit Shadows in Shimmering Onyx — it’s the perfect dark and mysterious eye shade to sweep across the lid and smudge under the lower lash line.

A loose powder highlight shadow like La Femme Sparkle Dust in Champagne Gold can be used across the brow bone for a beautiful glow and contrast to the deep shadow used on the lid. It’s just $4.95 and you can also use it as highlighter, sweeping it across the tops of cheekbones and on the chest and shoulders for a shimmering evening out look.

Apply a set of Black Radiance Fantastic Fakes Eye Lashes, only $2.99, so your flirty eyes will look glam without breaking the bank. Finish the look with a few coats of the $1.99 black N.Y.C. Thickening Mascara on top and bottom lashes.

Balance the whole look with a nude lip gloss like Sally Hansen Natural Beauty Inspired By Carmindy Natural Shine Lip Gloss in Sparkling Champagne. Who knew you could be sexy, smoldering and save money at the same time?