The 5 Rules Of Painless Waxing

The pain that comes with waxing can make us want to reach for the razor. But waxing doesn’t have to hurt (really!), as long as you follow the rules. The experts at GiGi, creators of both at-home and salon waxing products, gave us these tips for a painless wax with long-lasting results.

1. Wax Often

“Don’t wait too long between waxes,” the GiGi team advises. “The longer you wait, the longer the new hair has a chance to get more deeply rooted and thicker roots = more pain.”

2. Stay Out Of The Sun

Skin exposed to the sun is actually more sensitive, so stay out of the sun 24 hours before you wax. Also avoid tanning beds (which we never condone) because they have the same effect.

3. Avoid Acid-containing skin products

“Avoid the use of skin products with AHA’s, BHA’s and retinols several days before your waxing treatment as these acids remove the outer layer of skin which can cause discomfort.”

4. Numb The Skin

GiGi’s new No Sting Wax (launching in May on sallybeauty.com) contains Kava-Kava, a natural herbal ingredient that has a numbing effect on the skin, adding another layer of comfort for the waxer. “This wax melts at a low temperature and spreads thin, making it a very comfortable experience.” If your salon doesn’t offer this type of wax, apply a numbing cream and pop a pain reliever 30 minutes before your appointment.

5. Perfect The Technique

If you DIY your wax, follow these steps: Always apply wax in the direction of the hair’s growth. This allows the wax to adhere more fully. Then press the cloth strip over the wax, pressing down with strokes also in the same direction as the hair’s growth. When removing the strip, pull it off in the opposite direction of the hair’s growth.

