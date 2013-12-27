The 5 Rules Of Clear Skin

A flawless face is something we all search for, whether it’s at the bottom of a face cream jar or in the the DIY acne masks we see on Pinterest. I wanted to hear what dermatologist Dendy Engelman, MD considered the most important steps to clear skin.

1. Cleanse upward.

“When cleansing the face or applying serums and lotions, always massage it into the skin in an upward, circular motion,” says Dr. Engelman. “This allows active ingredients to quickly penetrate the skin’s surface and remove trapped oils, dirt, and bacteria.”

2. Apply makeup in a downward motion.

When it comes to makeup, however, Dr. Engelman recommends applying it in a downward motion, so the makeup sits on top of the skin and won’t be lodged in the pores.

3. Take the day off.

It’s obvious, but essential: “Never hit the sack without taking makeup off first,” she advises. “Cleansing wipes like the Clearasil Ultra Rapid Action On-The-Go Wipes ($6.28, walmart.com) are a quick and easy way to remove makeup and dirt when you don’t have time (or energy) for your entire beauty routine.”

4. Exfoliation is key.

As the temperature starts to rise, skin tends to be more oily. Exfoliating the skin helps to buff away the dead skin cells that build up on the skin’s surface, which can clog pores and cause blackheads and blemishes. Exfoliating the skin leaves it fresh and radiant.

5. Give skin a break.

Once a week, spend a full 24 hours without makeup. “For those with sensitive or acne prone skin, this provides a rest from fragrances, allergens, preservatives, and oils.”

What clear skin rules do you live by?