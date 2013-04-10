The 5 Rules Of Perfect Eyebrows

Eyes may be the windows to the soul, but eyebrows are the window treatments. Since everyone covets perfectly sculpted arches, it’s no wonder that celebrities like Reese Witherspoon flock to brow expert Anastasia Soare. There are a lot of helpful tools to make brow grooming easier, like Tweezerman’s Pink Perfection 15x LED Lighted Mirror ($35, tweezerman.com), which helps illuminate even the lightest of hairs, but I’m interested in technique, so I asked Anastasia for her five rules of getting great brows.

1. Never tweeze angry.

Whether you’re mad or bored and just looking for something to do, you should never take it out on your eyebrows. Focus that beauty energy elsewhere, and take a pumice to your much-neglected heels.

2. Stock your brow kit.

Always have a brow pencil to draw in your ideal shape, brow powder to fill in bald patches, and gel to set them. Try Anastasia’s All In One Brow Kit ($85, anastasia.net).

3. Treat brow color like hair color.

When it comes to color, eyebrow hair is just like regular hair. There is top and undertone to consider. Try on different brow powders in the store and see how your brow shade complements your hair and skin tone.

4. Don’t cut yourself (or your brows) short.

Many people think brows should end in line with their irises. Instead, Anastasia says they should extend to follow the brow bone. If you’re like me and find that your brow tails are no longer growing back, try a growth serum, like Elizabeth Arden’s Prevage Clinical Lash + Brow Enhancing Serum ($98, elizabetharden.com).

5. Know where to start shaping.

The easiest way to decide where to start shaping is to place your thumb on the nose bridge and mark both sides with an eyebrow pencil.

What questions or problems do you have when it comes to brows?