The 20 Most Inspiring Beauty Shelfies on Instagram

From the time I was a little tyke, I had a strange knack for organization. I wasn’t always the neatest kid on the block, but I had an appreciation for making art out of the unexpected. I was constantly on my tip-toes rearranging kitchen cupboards; my dresser was like a throne to a wide array of nail polishes and lip glosses; and my closet was organized by color and type. You get the picture.
As I got older, I evolved into Morticia Addams, in the sense that my color-coded closet organized itself because it faded into all-black. But then I found a new hobby: organizing beauty shelves. And if Instagram is any indication, I’m in good company.
Ahead, check out 20 of the best beauty shelfies that will make you want to drop what you’re doing and run straight to the hardware store for a drill.
Just found this pic of my NYC bathroom top shelfie in my interview for @passerbuys & it made me miss all my babies!!! I just brought a small portion of them w/ me to L.A. & kept the rest in storage with @roadwaymoving until I figured out where in LA I was going to live. I know they are in good hands but also can't wait to get my place in LA all set up!...if I ever figure out where that'll be that is 🤦🏾♀️. Should I do another apt tour?? So so excited even thinking about doing home decor again! 🤗#eagerbeaver #topshelfie #skincare #ITGtopshelfie
Evening Routine 🌚 This is the first time I’m really writing all of my routine down for you guys, other than just sharing on InstaStories. I had a day off today and I’m back to bartending tomorrow. Hope your week is going well! Let me know if you’d like to see more of these and I’ll find time to write them out. 🌙 First Cleanse - Joe Fresh Gentle Waterproof Makeup Remover (not pictured) 🌙 Second Cleanse - #Algenist Purifying & Replenishing Cleanser 🌙 Tone - #PixiBeauty Glow Tonic Picked this up a few nights ago. It makes my skin a bit flush and I wait until the pink disappears before continuing on to the next steps 🌙 Spritz - #GeorgetteKlinger Lavender Facial Mist(pr sample) I love this scent especially at night! I’ve seen everyone and their mother making rosewater mists, but this scent really calms me down and helps me mentally prepare for bed. Sometimes I even carry it to bed with me so I can mist it again on my pillow before sleep. 🌙 Eye Cream - #AcureOrganics Eye Cream(not pictured) I’ve had this little tube FOREVER. I’ve used many of their skincare products and they were gentle on my sensitive skin. Waiting to use this little guy up before I try a new eye cream. Any suggestions? 🌙 Treatments - The Ordinary Buffet & Advanced Retinoid 2% Deciem just released a whole new line up of retinoids 2 days ago. Go check out their site or @deciem for the updates 🌙 Facial Oil - Beige Dusk Greys - Face Oil Serum(pr sample) I always apply a few drops of facial oil at night. This oil has a special blend of essential oils to nourish skin including argan, evening primrose, squalane, jojoba, and house-infused coconut oil. 🌙 Neck Treatment - #Lierac Premium Cream This is so rich a little goes a long way. I’m clearly looking at my iPhone screen too much, so the neck gets some extra love 🌙 Body Love - #Tatcha Indigo Soothing Silk Body Butter • • • • • #skincareproducts #skincareaddict #skincareaddiction #skincarelover #ITGTopShelfie #skincarejunkie #skincareroutine #greenbeauty #instaskincare #instabeauty #greenskincare #igskincare #instablogger #bblogger #skincareluxury #skincaredaily #skincarediary #skincareobsessed #cleanskincare #loveyourskin
