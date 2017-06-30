The 15 Best Celebrity Beauty Instagrams of June

The month of June officially ushered in the summer season, which can be a tricky time on the beauty front. The heat and humidity can cause all sorts of tragedies ranging from major frizz, to under-boob sweat, to smudged mascara that was *supposed* to be waterproof. You know, the stuff you call 9-1-1 for.

So it’s all the more inspiring when we come across a beauty look so striking it shakes us right out of our heat-induced stupor. Think bold eyes, dewy skin, natural and purposefully wet hair. (And thank heavens for that last one!) Scroll through to see Lily Collins‘ golden-hour eyeshadow, Sophia Bush‘s “My Little Pony” -inspired hair, Zendaya‘s straight-out-of-the-ocean hair, and the rest of the winners that have flooded our “saved” albums on the ‘gram.