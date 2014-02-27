The 10 Stages of Going on a Diet

STAGE 1:

Your jeans feel a little tight. How did this happen?!

STAGE 2:

That’s OK, though, because you will go on a diet and be healthier than ever. This diet is going to change your life!

STAGE 3:

You go to the grocery store and load up on healthy, filling foods.

STAGE 4:

It’s lunchtime, and the new diet is going great. You love salad!

STAGE 5:

But then, someone puts out donuts in the break room.

STAGE 6:

Somehow, you resist the temptation and snack on the celery sticks you brought from home instead…

STAGE 7:

Against all odds, you make it through the workday. Time to cook a healthy dinner!

STAGE 8:

And then it hits you…you’ll have to watch Netflix without snacking.

STAGE 9:

The only thing getting you through House of Cards in one piece? Thinking about how if you skip the popcorn now, you can have some froyo tomorrow.

STAGE 10:

You make it through the day! You’ll have to start the whole thing over again tomorrow… But in the meantime, you cross your fingers that you’ll dream about food (because calories don’t count while you’re passed out!).