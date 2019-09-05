The Best Sunscreens For Sensitive Skin Under $30

Scroll To See More Images

As if it hasn’t been hammered into your head enough, let us reiterate the importance of wearing sunscreen. Even if you use no other product on your skin, you should still be wearing some form of sun block every single day. We’ve rounded up the best-selling and top-rated sunscreens on Amazon that have a few things in common: they all contain the highest UVA/UVB protection, are formulated with some of the most advanced technologies out there, work to visibly reduce the appearance of sun damage and will decrease the risk of skin cancer and early skin aging when used as directed.

1. Neutrogena Clear Face Sunscreen

Neutrogena’s Clear Face Sunscreen is specially formulated for acne-prone and oily skin. The liquid-lotion formula has a water-light texture that leaves a weightless, matte finish on the skin that won’t look greasy.

2. La Roche-Posay Anthelios Dry-Touch Sunscreen

La Roche-Posay Anthelios Facial Sunscreen is a highly awarded and very popular brand of sunscreen that uses exclusive and advanced formulations to provide the ultimate in UV protection. Their Dry-Touch Sunscreen is an oil-free sunscreen that contains the Anti-Shine complex to absorb pore-clogging oils, in all weather conditions while minimizing breakouts.

3. Blue Lizard Australian Sunscreen

Australians know a thing or two about sun protection, and their highly-rated Blue Lizard Sunscreen is formulated to some of the highest, most demanding sunscreen standards in the world. This mineral-based sunscreen uses only high-quality, natural minerals for UVA/UVB protection. Great for use on face and body, this sunscreen is also fragrance and chemical free and safe for sensitive skin. This product is designed with smart bottle technology, which causes the bottle to turn blue in the presence of harmful UV rays, reminding you to cover up. The deeper the blue the bottle becomes, the more UV rays are currently present. How cool is that?

4. EltaMD Broad Spectrum Facial Sunscreen

EltaMD UV Clear is made especially for sensitive skin types that are prone to breakouts, rosacea and discoloration. It contains ingredients that promote the appearance of healthy-looking skin including hyaluronic acid, lactic acid and Vitamin B3. While the SPF 46 UVA/UVB sun protection works to protect your skin, this oil-free sunscreen works to help calm and protect without leaving residue.