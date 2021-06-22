Zendaya’s Fave Rose Petal Toner Is On Sale For Amazon Prime Day

When there’s a sale as big as Amazon Prime Day, it can be totally overwhelming trying to figure out what you need VS what you want and how to get the best deals. That’s why we’re here finding you the best of the best prices out of thousands of one- and two-day deals. Some are even celeb-approved. Take the Thayers Facial Toner sale for Amazon Prime Day 2021, for example.

Zendaya revealed her skincare routine years ago on her website and it included Thayers’ best-selling Alcohol-Free Witch Hazel Facial Toner. “With cotton pads, I apply rose water witch hazel as a toner. It’s really refreshing and has a nice, soft scent,” she said. The exact same toner is 30 percent off on Amazon now.

Thayers alcohol-free toner is so popular because it contains witch hazel, which has been shown to tighten pores, control acne and oil production, and reduce redness and inflammation. Witch hazel gets a bad rap on social media but unless you have particularly sensitive and/or dry skin, chances are it’ll work for you. Many love this subtle lavender scent but if you prefer your skincare without fragrance, there is an unscented version for you.

Thayers also contains organic aloe vera and glycerin to smooth and calm any irritation. Use it after you cleanse and before applying serums and moisturizers. As with any new skincare products, start slow with just a few times a week before working up to every day. But these Amazon Prime Day deals won’t last forever. Stock up on facial toner now with that free Prime shipping.