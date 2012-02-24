StyleCaster
That’s Clutch: 10 Mini Beauty Products For Your Purse

That's Clutch: 10 Mini Beauty Products For Your Purse
Amanda Elser

Amanda Elser
That’s Clutch: 10 Mini Beauty Products For Your Purse
With tonight being the Oscars, we’re already preparing ourselves for an onslaught of stunning gowns, gorgeous Loubs and standout Judith Leiber clutches. But the inner beauty guru in me will be totally oblivious to the fashion history occurring before me and will be starring at each celebs’ perfectly manicured hands as they clutch their diamond encrusted purses wondering HOW the hell do they fit all of their night’s essentials into that teeny-tiny clutch!

Lucky you, I did some research and found some mini beauty essentials that you’ll need for your next night on the town — all of which (tada!) fit snuggly inside your purse. So say bye-bye to that huge leather clunker you’ve been carrying around and break out that clutch you haven’t used since Senior Prom ’06, because it’s time to give it a little love without having to worry about going without one of your beauty must-have essentials.

Anya Hindmarch Clutch, $595, net-a-porter.com

Key Essentials Zip File, $5, ulta.com

They're Real Mini, $10, ulta.com

Blemish Control Blotting Paper, $5.99, ulta.com

Rose Essentielle Jewel Purse Spray, $48, ulta.com 

Cashmere Mist Mini Deodorant/Anti-Perspirant To Go, $10, sephora.com

Face Touch Up Stick, $23, sephora.com

Brush Wand, $12, sephora.com 

Brown Hair Powder To Go, $19, sephora.com 

Pop-Up Travel Brush, $8, sephora.com 

Lavender Hand Cream, $10, sephora.com 

