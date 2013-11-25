Thanksgiving Nail Art: Get Turkey-Ready With These Designs

We know, Thanksgiving is right around the corner and we can hardly wait to be swimming in pools of gravy, turkey, and stuffing galore. But, priorities come first, which means decorating your nails of course. What better way to celebrate fall than showing it some love on your nails?
From leaves, glitter, patterns, bold colors, actual turkey’s, and more, we have your nail design covered. You will have people talking about your nails from the first bite to way past when dessert is served. Flip through the slideshow and let us know which design you want to try out this Thanksgiving!
This adorable design contains the perfect brown and orange color to celebrate Thanksgiving properly.
Image via dippedinlaquer.com
You'll want to dive into a pile of leaves with this super cute design.
Image via peacelovelacquer.com
Have your dessert of cherry pie all day long with these gorgeous tips!
Image via dippedinlaquer.com
This plaid theme for Turkey day is super chic but still festive at the same time.
Image via peacelovelaquers.com
How amazing is this Thanksgiving inspired glitter gradient mani? We can't stop staring.
Image via mixedmama.blogspot.com
Get super festive with Thanksgiving this year and even make your nails gobble.
Image via paintthatnail.com
Keep up with the cranberry sauce theme and paint your nails with this gorgeous pattern.
Image via thedailynail.com
We love the polished look of these nails, especially the gold gilded leaves as accents.
Image via thedaliynail.com