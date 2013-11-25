Thanksgiving Nail Art: Get Turkey-Ready With These Designs

We know, Thanksgiving is right around the corner and we can hardly wait to be swimming in pools of gravy, turkey, and stuffing galore. But, priorities come first, which means decorating your nails of course. What better way to celebrate fall than showing it some love on your nails?

From leaves, glitter, patterns, bold colors, actual turkey’s, and more, we have your nail design covered. You will have people talking about your nails from the first bite to way past when dessert is served. Flip through the slideshow and let us know which design you want to try out this Thanksgiving!

