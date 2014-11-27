You Won’t Believe How Many Calories You Consume On Thanksgiving

Everyone knows that the annual Thanksgiving dinner essentially defines gluttony, but you’re likely a tad naive about the amount of calories you’re actually consuming.

The Calorie Control Council estimates that on Thanksgiving the average American will consume around 3,000 calories for dinner and 1,500 in snacks and drinks during the day, bringing the day’s calorie count to a whopping 4,500 calories, 45 percent of which is from fat, according to the council.

To put that in perspective, it’s recommended that women consume around 2,000 calories a day, and for men to consume around 2,500. Another scary stat? The Calorie Control Council says that the average person will likely eat the fat equivalent of three sticks of butter during the holiday meal.

Wondering what it would take to burn off the calories you consume during Thanksgiving dinner? It depends a lot on your weight, but according to experts a 160-pound person would have to to walk 30 miles, swim for five hours, or run for four hours at a moderate pace to burn 3,000 calories.

In other words, you may think twice before eating that second helping of pecan pie.