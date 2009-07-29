Thanks to Chicago, ‘The Name on Everybody’s Lips is Gonna’ be, Maybelline’

Thanks to the cast of Chicago, ‘The name on everybody’s lips is gonna’ be… Maybelline’

One of Broadway’s biggest hits takes the show on the road for one day only. Tomorrow, Chicago is partnering with Maybelline to help promote its newest lip product line, Color Sensational.

Grand Central Terminal will transform into a multi-functioning venue, presenting live performances, hosting free makeup tutorials, and offering product discounts and coupons.

The events will follow a schedule from 8-10AM, 12-2PM, and 3-7PM, during which Maybelline makeup professionals will be on site at Rite Aid to match lip colors with individual skin tones. Color Sensational includes lipsticks, glosses and liners classified into nude, red, plum, and pink groups.

An additional outdoor shop at 43rd Street and Vanderbilt Avenue will showcase two live performances and offer ongoing raffles including a chance to win free Chicago tickets, general box office discounts, and Color Sensation coupons.

So ‘Come on babe, why don’t we paint your (lips), and All… That… Jazz!’